Daphne Is Welcomed to ‘The Neighborhood’ by Calvin & Crew in Season 7 First Look (PHOTO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Beth Behrs, Max Greenfield, Marcel Spears, Sheaun McKinney, and Skye Townsend in 'The Neighborhood' Season 7
Exclusive
Monty Brinton/CBS

The Neighborhood

 More

The Neighborhood is growing in Season 7 as Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina Butler (Tichina Arnold) make room for the newest member of their family, granddaughter Daphne.

In TV Insider’s exclusive first-look photo (above, and below) for the latest season, kicking off on Monday, October 21, The Neighborhood premiere episode sees Calvin, Tina, Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney), Dave (Max Greenfield), and Gemma (Beth Behrs) help welcome little Daphne to the fray alongside her parents, Marty (Marcel Spears) and Courtney (Skye Townsend).

Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Beth Behrs, Max Greenfield, Marcel Spears, Sheaun McKinney, and Skye Townsend in 'The Neighborhood' Season 7

Monty Brinton/CBS

According to the episode’s logline, Marty and Courtney bring baby Daphne home from the hospital and Calvin is surprised to discover that his youngest son has decided to take the paternity leave that Dave offered in the employee handbook for the Fuse Box. Meanwhile, Tina is going to do all she can to earn Daphne’s love. What does that mean? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

As viewers will recall, Season 6 concluded at a Toni Braxton concert that went awry when Courtney went into labor. Finding themselves trapped in the parking garage, the Butler and Johnson families were left to deal with the delivery aboard a rented party bus where Braxton made a surprise appearance during the pivotal event.

Tichina Arnold Previews Toni Braxton’s ‘The Neighborhood’ Finale Guest Spot
Related

Tichina Arnold Previews Toni Braxton’s ‘The Neighborhood’ Finale Guest Spot

Ultimately, the ordeal led Marty, Courtney, baby Daphne, and the rest of the crew to the hospital where Season 6’s final moments took place and a debate about where the family would settle began. Marty and Courtney aren’t a couple, merely friends who found themselves pregnant after a one-night stand. Where Season 7 could lead viewers regarding that storyline will be fun to see.

Stay tuned for more on The Neighborhood‘s Season 7 return as we get closer to the premiere, and let us know what you hope to see from the Butler and Johnson families when they return to your TV screens this fall.

The Neighborhood, Season 7 Premiere, Monday, October 21, 8/7c

The Neighborhood - CBS

The Neighborhood where to stream

The Neighborhood

Beth Behrs

Cedric the Entertainer

Marcel Spears

Max Greenfield

Sheaun McKinney

Skye Townsend

Tichina Arnold

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Phaedra Parks, Tori Spelling, and Eric Roberts are among 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 cast
1
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Adds Tori Spelling, Eric Roberts and More
Nicola Coughlan in 'Bridgerton' Season 4
2
‘Bridgerton’ Is Making a Major Change in Season 4
Jenn Tran in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 finale
3
‘Bachelorette’ Shocker! [Spoiler] Breaks Off Engagement to Jenn
Jenn Tran and Devin Strader in New Zealand
4
Everything You Need to Know About Devin Strader After ‘Bachelorette’ Finale
Justin Hartley in 'Tracker' - Fall TV 2024
5
Justin Hartley Teases What’s in Store for ‘Tracker’ in Season 2 and Beyond