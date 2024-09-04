The Neighborhood is growing in Season 7 as Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina Butler (Tichina Arnold) make room for the newest member of their family, granddaughter Daphne.

In TV Insider’s exclusive first-look photo (above, and below) for the latest season, kicking off on Monday, October 21, The Neighborhood premiere episode sees Calvin, Tina, Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney), Dave (Max Greenfield), and Gemma (Beth Behrs) help welcome little Daphne to the fray alongside her parents, Marty (Marcel Spears) and Courtney (Skye Townsend).

According to the episode’s logline, Marty and Courtney bring baby Daphne home from the hospital and Calvin is surprised to discover that his youngest son has decided to take the paternity leave that Dave offered in the employee handbook for the Fuse Box. Meanwhile, Tina is going to do all she can to earn Daphne’s love. What does that mean? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

As viewers will recall, Season 6 concluded at a Toni Braxton concert that went awry when Courtney went into labor. Finding themselves trapped in the parking garage, the Butler and Johnson families were left to deal with the delivery aboard a rented party bus where Braxton made a surprise appearance during the pivotal event.

Ultimately, the ordeal led Marty, Courtney, baby Daphne, and the rest of the crew to the hospital where Season 6’s final moments took place and a debate about where the family would settle began. Marty and Courtney aren’t a couple, merely friends who found themselves pregnant after a one-night stand. Where Season 7 could lead viewers regarding that storyline will be fun to see.

Stay tuned for more on The Neighborhood‘s Season 7 return as we get closer to the premiere, and let us know what you hope to see from the Butler and Johnson families when they return to your TV screens this fall.

The Neighborhood, Season 7 Premiere, Monday, October 21, 8/7c