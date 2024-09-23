Hayden Panettiere Speaks Out Amid Health Concerns Following Viral Interview

Hayden Panettiere, known for her roles in Heroes and the Scream movie franchise, is taking time to address fan concerns over a recent interview she conducted with People.

The actress took to Instagram where she posted a lengthy response to the public and fans following the controversial interview, which saw Panetierre deliver answers with slurred speech while discussing heavy topics ranging from her brother Jansen Panettiere‘s sudden death to her relationship with her daughter.

Following the release of footage for the interview, fans were quick to air concerns about Panettiere who has been open about her struggles with sobriety in the past, even speaking to People about it in 2022.

Now, Panettiere is defending her interview, revealing the reason for her slurred speech, and calling out fans online who made judgments about her state in the video.

“I would like to take a moment to address the controversy surrounding an interview I recently completed with PEOPLE Magazine. It’s unfathomable that I’m even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won’t be criticized for how fast or slow I speak,” Panettiere began the statement. “I hadn’t slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure. It was an 8-hour shoot followed by an on-camera interview that was supposed to last for 1 hour. The interview started well, and for the record, its beginning is not included in the version PEOPLE Magazine posted.”

“I was exhausted,” she further explained. “My rep stopped the interview early as it became obvious that I was fading — especially as the subject matter became heavier. We asked the interviewer if we could re-do it another day or do a follow-up interview on Zoom. She assured us that it wasn’t necessary, and that she felt it was an emotional and heartfelt interview. We were also told they would edit it and that it would be a beautiful piece.”

“The magazine does not grant approval for images or video interviews before they run,” Panettiere clarified. “We see the interview when it goes live.”

“Grief looks different on everyone. Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone’s business and is between me and my doctor,” she continued. “I am doing interviews to promote my new film because I am proud of it. The real issue here is the toxicity of social media, and a news cycle that is driven by click bait. Mental health is so important, and I hope those reading this now understand that what you say hiding behind a computer screen can have a detrimental impact on someone.”

She went on to conclude her statement, “For those of you who have come to my defense amidst this chaos I am so grateful. Like I’ve said before, I am a work in progress. We all are.” As mentioned by Panettiere, she was promoting her new film Amber Alert which debuts Friday, September 27th.

