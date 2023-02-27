Hayden Panettiere & Family Reveal Jansen’s Cause of Death

Hayden Panettiere and her family have disclosed brother Jansen Panettiere‘s cause of death.

The 28-year-old suddenly died on Monday, February 20, from heart problems. A week later, the actor’s family has released a statement revealing details and paying tribute to their beloved family member in the process.

“Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit,” Hayden said in a joint statement to ABC News with mom Lesley Vogel and dad Skip Panettiere. “His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

“Though it offers little solace,” they continued, “the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jansen Rane Panettiere (@jrpanettiere)

“We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning,” the family added. “We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever.”

Jansen was born on September 25, 1994, in Palisades, New York. He started off as a voice over actor, eventually making his on-screen debut in Disney Channel’s Even Stevens.

He went on to appear in Hope & Faith, Third Watch, and Disney Channel Original Movie Tiger Cruise, which co-starred his sister. They worked together again on the 2005 film Racing Stripes, and Jansen voiced Periwinkle in Blue’s Clues Season 6.

Jansen also appeared in Everybody Hates Chris, The Last Day of Summer, The Forger, Summer Forever, The Martial Arts Kid, How High 2, and The Walking Dead.

His last role was in 2022’s Love and Love Not. As his family’s statement described, Jansen was also a painter.