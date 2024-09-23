Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Share Cute Video & Photos of Their Newborn Daughter

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have announced the surprise news that they have become parents again with the arrival of their second child via a surrogate. The couple have shared pics of their new arrival and a cute video of proud dad John cuddling their precious tot.

“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon,” Munn wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in a hospital room sitting on Mulaney’s lap as she held their daughter in her arms.

“I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter,” she continued. “When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true.”

Munn concluded, “I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded,” noting that “Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese 梅.”

Mulaney shared the same photo on his own Instagram page, alongside a video of himself burping baby Méi.

“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon. We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much,” the Everybody’s in LA star wrote.

Mulaney and Munn welcomed their first child, Malcolm (3), on November 24, 2021. Two years later, Munn was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, and a hysterectomy. The Newsroom actress later opened up about her cancer battle, revealing she had frozen her eggs several times before the hysterectomy surgery.

“When you’re pregnant with your own baby, it’s like teamwork — you and the baby working together to make their little life come true,” Munn said in a May 2024 interview with Vogue. “You’re doing all this work to eat well, try to not have anxiety, just do all the right things during the pregnancy.”

She added, “With a surrogate, you have to try to go find a version of yourself somewhere out in the world. Somebody that you trust as much as yourself to live their life as a pregnant woman the same way that you would. But a surrogate isn’t a scary prospect to me anymore because there’s nothing I can do.

“I don’t have the ability to carry a baby anymore, so if we want to build our family, this is our option,” Munn continued. “This journey has made me realize how grateful I am to have options for not only fighting cancer, but also having more children if we want, because I know a lot of people don’t have those options.”