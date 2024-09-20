For Woodstone’s Select Spirits For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Ghosts Newsletter:

Ghosts Season 4 is less than a month away from arriving and as we gear up to check back into Woodstone’s B&B, the residents both living and in spirit are having a laugh over CBS in this hilarious first look.

In anticipation of the show’s arrival, CBS shot this very special promo as part of their new comedy campaign, “You’re Laughing at CBS,” which is acknowledging new and favorite shows featured in the network’s comedy lineup, including Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and new series Poppa’s House and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

As the tease opens, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) are settled on the couch of their living space as they talk to the camera about the must-see comedies. “When Jay and I want to unwind we love kicking back and watching the comedies on CBS,” Sam says, before Jay chimes in with, “So funny! The Neighborhood, Poppa’s House, Georgie & Mandy… come on!”

Of course, the spirits of Woodstone are never far away as Trevor (Asher Grodman) comes bustling into the room when he hears mention of this TV chatter. “You’re talking CBS comedies? They’re the best!” the pantless ghost exclaims before rattling off a list of beloved shows from his ’90s era. “Everybody Loves Raymond, Murphy Brown… Candice Bergen is a solid ten!” the finance bro says with conviction.

Once Trevor chimes in the floodgates open as skewered scout troop leader Pete (Richie Moriarty) shares a few of his ’80s faves including Newhart, M*A*S*H, and All in the Family. A somewhat lucid Flower (Sheila Carrasco) makes mention of one of her own favorites, but struggles as she says, “And the one with My Favorite Martian? Wait? What was it called?

Just when you think all of the ghosts who experienced CBS television in their lifetime have said all that can be said, prohibition-era singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) drops in to say, “CBS? I always used to laugh at them.” When Samantha kindly notes that Alberta was dead before TV existed, Alberta is quick to remind her that CBS Radio was a thing.

But if you think that’s the end of ghosts who know CBS you’d be mistaken, find out what brings Revolutionary War ghost Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) into the mix, and don’t miss Hetty’s (Rebecca Wisocky) musical moment in the final seconds of this must-see tease. And stay tuned for more on Season 4 of Ghosts as we approach the premiere.

Ghosts, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, October 17th, 8:30pm ET/PT, CBS