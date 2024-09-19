Mad Men star January Jones is shaking things up with a new haircut, saying goodbye to her famous blonde bob.

The Emmy-nominated actress took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 18, where she shared a snap showing off her new look. Jones is seen with darker, sandy-brown hair styled in a messy bun with parted bangs. She’s also wearing sunglasses, a red cardigan, gray hotpants, and thick white socks with a red stripe.

Jones is recognized for her iconic blonde bob, seen in her Golden Globe-nominated role as Betty Draper in Mad Men, Melissa Chartres in the post-apocalyptic comedy series The Last Man on Earth, and villain Emma Frost in X-Men: First Class.

She’d still been sporting the blonde locks up until July, as photos on her Instagram show.

The Spinning Out star previously teased the new haircut in a photo celebrating her son Xander Dane’s 13th birthday. Jones is usually very private about her son, including never publicly sharing the identity of Xander’s father. However, on Friday, September 13, Jones posted an IG Story of herself with her son posing in front of a sunset.

Jones, who covered Xander’s face with a basketball emoji, wrote, “Bday boy is a teen .” In the pic, fans got a glimpse of Jones’ new brown hair.

In a 2017 interview with Red magazine, Jones opened up about being a single mother, noting that she likes to have powerful women around her son.

“It’s good to have strong women around a man,” she explained. “To teach him to respect women. He doesn’t have a male person in his life saying ‘don’t cry’ or ‘you throw like a girl’. All those s****y things dads accidentally do.”

As for not having a partner, Jones told the outlet, “People want to set me up all the time, and I’m like, ‘No way.’ If I meet someone and we go out, then fine, but I’m not going to go look.”