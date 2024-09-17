[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for High Potential Season 1, Episode 1, “Pilot.”]

High Potential has arrived, and while Kaitlin Olson‘s Morgan may be a certified genius with a super-high IQ, the premiere episode proved that a brain with the ability to solve crimes doesn’t mean you’ll be able to find answers to the mysteries plaguing your own life.

If you have yet to tune into the premiere episode, be forewarned, we’re about to delve into spoiler territory.

Morgan is introduced as a cleaning lady who is offered a job to consult with the Los Angeles Police Department after she solves a crime by stumbling over evidence in the office. Initially, she’s hesitant to take on the gig, but by the end of the episode, she’s convinced to take it with one condition: She wants the LAPD to help her find her long-lost love and father to her daughter Ava (Amirah J).

This leads us to wonder, what happened to this mystery man? Everything we do know so far, according to Morgan, is that his name is Roman Sinquerra, he vanished 15 years ago, and the police told her that he’d just skipped town. “I know that he didn’t,” Morgan told police lieutenant Selena (Judy Reyes). “So I need help. Please help me find him.”

“You’ve got a deal,” Selena assured her. This means that the mystery is likely to be ongoing but with layers peeled back episode by episode, leading us to ponder a few theories, below.

Roman Abandoned His Family

Perhaps the police’s theory was correct and Morgan’s belief that he wouldn’t abandon his family isn’t quite true. This is perhaps the easiest theory to accept, but certainly the least entertaining.

Roman Was Killed

Maybe Morgan was always destined to dive into the world of crime and her new job will connect her to the truth of what happened to Roman. It would certainly be an avenue that provides closure and allows Morgan to be an active participant.

Roman Was Kidnapped

While we are sort of reaching with this theory, maybe someone or something is keeping Roman from returning home. Once again, this idea leans into the possibility of Morgan’s new job putting her in Roman’s direct path.

