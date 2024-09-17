HGTV Star Erin Napier Gets Candid About Her Parenting Rules

Erin Napier and her husband, Ben Napier, have strict rules when it comes to exposing their children, Mae (3) and Helen (6), to technology such as tablets or phones.

The Home Town stars co-founded the non-profit organization Osprey (Old School Parents Raising Engaged Youth) in 2023, which aims to help “kids achieve social media-free childhoods until they graduate high school.” The Napiers apply this rule to their own children, meaning Mae and Helen don’t have any access to devices except in rare cases.

Erin posted about her parenting approach to tech in an Instagram Story on September 9, where she also answered fan questions regarding the topic.

“Our kids haven’t used screens before, haven’t needed to, haven’t really been around other kids who do,” she explained in her Story, per Heavy.com. “They facetime grandparents and that’s it. So for us, tablet use at school is in direct opposition to our family culture in a way that feels unhelpful.”

The HGTV star said she pulls Helen out of first grade on days when tablets are used for instruction. “Our school is awesome and understands (i mean we’re the weird parents who started #ospreykids) and let us pick her up early on digital education days,” she noted. “I love that so much. We use that time to go to daddy’s woodshop or play on the farm or do art at home.”

She also shared advice to other parents who want their children to have a “low tech education,” saying, “schedule a meeting with your school administration and share the facts that are becoming increasingly apparent: it doesn’t benefit most students until they’re older, and then in limited amounts.”

After Erin shared the Story, several fans left comments and asked questions, some of which she replied to later. When one fan asked what to do about “toddlers and long car rides,” Erin replied, “We keep books and magnetic drawing boards in the backseat pockets and let them pick the songs we listen to.”

She added, “We also didn’t let them listen to music we didn’t like too so no baby shark, but the disney classics and 60s-90s singer songwriters.”

Another commenter asked about parents who “Don’t have flexible jobs that allow time for picking up kids early?”

“I work full time,” Erin responded. “We are lucky to have an awesome sitter and grandparents who can pick her up early.”

When another asked whether the “no screens” rule also applies to television, Erin answered, “We watch TV! The bigger the screen, the smaller the addiction, say the experts. That is to say, TV is one way engagement. No like controlling a device in your hands.”

One follower asked what happens when Erin’s kids have to take government-mandated tests that are given digitally.

Erin revealed her daughter Helen “has done the STAR literacy test on a tablet. She scored 56 on her first try because she wasn’t used to it. On her second try, she scored 94. That’s how fast kids learn tech and why I don’t worry at ALL about any disadvantage.”

When another fan said banning learning with device “seems overboard,” Erin hit back, writing, “You didn’t learn to use tech in elementary school and yet here you are… using it just fine as an adult.”

What do you think about the Napiers’ low tech rules? Let us know in the comments below.