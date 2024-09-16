Young Sheldon‘s run may have ended in May, but the series continues to grow in popularity as it finds new audiences on streamers like Netflix and Max.

But as bingers tuning in on those platforms probably know by now, not all seasons of The Big Bang Theory spinoff are currently available for streaming. No, only Seasons 1 through 6 are currently accessible for viewing, leaving fans wanting for the seventh and final season.

So, where’s the best place to catch those missing episodes? If you didn’t catch them as they aired on CBS, the only current options are pay-to-stream. Episodes are purchasable on Amazon and Vudu.

Prior to the end of Season 7’s run on CBS, episodes had been streamable on Paramount+ but were removed when the episodes ceased airing. But rest assured patience may be key as seasons eventually tend to turn up on Netflix and Max. Currently, there’s no exact date for Season 7’s arrival on either of those platforms, but stay tuned for any potential updates.

There’s no better time to get invested in Young Sheldon though as CBS prepares to launch its forthcoming spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage which shifts focus from Young Sheldon‘s titular boy genius (played by Iain Armitage) to his older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) as he tries juggling his new life as a young husband to Emily Osment‘s titular Mandy and father to their daughter CeeCee.

This forthcoming chapter from the expanding TV universe that began with The Big Bang Theory in 2007, continues to build upon the Cooper family history. Introduced through Jim Parsons’ performance, Sheldon Cooper is a genius who became so beloved by audiences he found a second life in the form of a prequel, Young Sheldon.

The latest series Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage returns to Big Bang‘s multi-cam format, but carries on the story and characters from Young Sheldon. So, will you be streaming Young Sheldon to get ready for the latest series? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for any updates on additional places to stream Season 7 of Young Sheldon.

Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-6, Streaming now, Max and Netflix

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 17, 8pm ET/PT, CBS