WB and DC Comics Bring ‘Teen Titans Go!’ & 2 International Batman Projects to New York Comic Con

Ahh, Fall. The new TV shows. Sweater weather. Pumpkin-spice everything. And for fandoms across the pop-culture spectrum, the arrival of New York Comic Con. Things are already gearing up for the annual salute to all the things we love, going down over the weekend of October 17th to the 20th at the Javits Center in Manhattan, with panels, celebrity guests, and tons of other events slowly being announced. Today, we have the exclusive scoop on two such happenings that will be of interest to DC Comics fans looking to build out their NYCC schedules.

Bats in Translation: “Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League” and “Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios” Video Presentation and Panel – Thursday, October 17, 3:00-4:00 pm/ET, Main Stage

First up is a special Batman panel spotlighting two upcoming movies, Aztec Batman and Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, covering the overall topic of “translating Batman.” Featuring an exclusive look at the films, the conversation will include members of the creative teams as they discuss the process of crafting original Bat lore through the lenses of each region’s unique stories, mythologies, and culture.

Per WB’s release, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League is the Japan-made anime sequel to the original 2018 anime film Batman Ninja and features the Caped Crusader as he travels back to the Warring States Period. Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios ( or “Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires”) is “an original animated feature-length film that places the iconic DC Super Hero against the backdrop of the captivating history of Mexico and immerses fans around the world in the exciting culture of Mesoamerica.”

The panelists include Juan Meza-León (Director, Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios), José C. García de Letona (Producer, Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios), Jumpei Mizusaki (Director, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League), Shinji Takagi (Director, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League) and Kazuki Nakashima (Writer, Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League).

Teen Titans Go! 400th Episode Celebration – Sunday, October 20, 12:30-1:30 pm/ET, Room 405

Second is a toast to the longest-running animated series in DC history. For the first time in the show’s history, the entire voice cast—Tara Strong, Greg Cipes, Khary Payton, Hynden Walch, and Scott Menville—will be on stage together, along with showrunner and executive producer Pete Michail hand for an exclusive screening of the special 400th episode ahead of its premiere later this year on Cartoon Network.

So are you headed to New York for the con? What are you excited to see?