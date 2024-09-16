Tito Jackson, Original Jackson 5 Member, Dies in Tragic Circumstances

Martin Holmes
Tito Jackson on stage
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Legendary Jackson 5 member Tito Jackson died on Sunday, September 15, after suffering an apparent heart attack while driving. He was 70.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Steve Manning, a longtime Jackson family friend and former Jackson family manager, told the outlet he believes Tito suffered a heart attack in his vehicle on route from New Mexico to Oklahoma. An official cause of death has not been confirmed.

Born on October 15, 1953, in Gary, Indiana, Tito was an original member of the iconic pop group The Jackson 5, alongside his brothers, Michael, Jackie, Jermaine, and Marlon (and, later, Randy). Known for their hits “ABC, “I Want You Back,” and many more, the Jackson 5 were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Tito’s sons, Taj, Taryll and TJ, shared an emotional tribute to their father on Instagram, writing, “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 3T (@3tworld)

The statement continued, “Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as “Coach Tito” or some know him as “Poppa T.” Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be “Tito Time” for us.”

“Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is “Love One Another.” We love you Pops,” they concluded.

The Jackson 5

Back row, from left: Marlon Jackson, Jackie Jackson, (middle): Michael Jackson, Tito Jackson, (front): Randy Jackson; the Everett Collections

Following the success of the Jackson 5, Tito took a break from the spotlight but later returned to pursue a solo career. He released two studio albums, Tito Time in 2016 and Under Your Spell in 2021. Tito regularly performed live, including recently with brothers Jackie and Marlon as The Jacksons, with shows in England earlier this month.

Tito was married to Delores “Dee Dee” Martes from 1972 until the couple divorced in 1988. In 1994, Martes was found dead in a swimming pool — Los Angeles businessman Donald Bohana was later charged with and, in 1998, found guilty of second-degree murder.

Earlier this week, Tito visited a memorial dedicated to his late brother Michael in Munich, Germany. He shared the moment on Facebook, writing, “We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”

Check out more tributes to Tito below.

Tito Jackson

