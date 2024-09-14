The Emmys, ‘Moonflower Murders’ and More PBS Mysteries, ‘Tulsa King’ Returns, CNN’s Comedic News Quiz

Disney

Emmys

Special 8/7c

SUNDAY: Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, who both won Emmys for the final season of Schitt’s Creek, take the stage of L.A.’s Peacock Theater as father-son hosts of TV’s biggest awards ceremony. Expect major wins from FX’s Shogun in drama and The Bear in comedy (though some argue it should also be competing in drama) and Netflix’s Baby Reindeer in the limited series/anthology category. But don’t be shocked if there are a few surprises along the way.

Eleventh Hour Films and MASTERPIECE.

Moonflower Murders

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Anthony Horowitz’s sequel to Magpie Murders is another tantalizing puzzle box of a murder mystery buried within a literary mystery. Lesley Manville returns as book editor Susan Ryeland, who gave up publishing to help her Greek beau run a struggling hotel in glorious Crete. She’s restless enough to consider a trip back to England, when parents (also hotel proprietors) of a missing woman beg her to use her expertise to solve an eight-year-old crime whose solution may be found in the pages of one of the novels by her late prize mystery author Alan Conway (Game of Thrones’ Conleth Hill). As she peruses those pages for clues, she’s haunted by the novel’s fabled sleuth Atticus Pünd (Tim McMullan), while events in the novel are enacted by the same actors playing the characters in the real-life mystery Susan is trying to solve. This Masterpiece diversion is sandwiched between the Season 2 premiere of Ridley (8/7c), starring Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar as a retired detective who now consults for the police, and Season 4 of Van der Valk (10/9c), starring Marc Warren as the title detective solving crimes in Amsterdam.

Tulsa King

Season Premiere

SUNDAY: Having enjoyed exposure to a new audience when CBS aired Season 1 over the summer, the darkly humorous crime drama returns for its second season after more than a year and a half with transplanted New York mobster Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone, happily sending up his own tough-guy persona) in hot water. His sometimes girlfriend and federal agent Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage) has arrested him for bribery, and while he’s awaiting trial, he’ll also be defending his new Tulsa crime turf from a mob rival (Frank Grillo) and a local businessman (Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough). Heavy lies the head that wears the Oklahoma crown.

Have I Got News for You

Series Premiere 9/8c

SATURDAY: Sometimes after a hectic news week—and aren’t they all lately—you just need a good laugh. The Daily Show alum Roy Wood Jr. hears you, and he’ll keep it light but topical as host of a comedic news quiz based on a long-running BBC hit series. The edgy game casts Late Night with Seth Meyers regular (and former talk-show host) Amber Ruffin and comedian Michael Ian Black as team captains, welcoming celebrity guests—for the opener, A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Robin Thede and libertarian editor Matt Welch—to test their knowledge while riffing on current events. A sense of humor is required.

CBS

60 Minutes

7/6c

SUNDAY: More seriously, TV’s premiere newsmagazine launches its 57th season with Scott Pelley’s report on the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, featuring interviews with one of the first to breach the Capitol, one of the Metropolitan police officers injured in the attack and U.S. attorney Matthew Graves. Cecilia Vega gets a first-hand look at the tension between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea, and Anderson Cooper profiles musician Dua Lipa.

Amanda Searle / HBO

Industry

9/8c

SUNDAY: Was Yasmine (Marisa Abela) joking when she laughingly told her platonic bedmate Robert (Harry Lawtey) last week that she killed her father? One of the most emotionally lacerating episodes to date of the savage financial drama flashes back to that infamous boat ride aboard the Lady Jasmine to reveal exactly what happened. Her former colleague Harper (Myha’la) was there for her then, but can their friendship survive the skullduggery currently bedeviling the Pierpoint bank, where more than once you’ll hear someone wondering aloud, “Is the company in trouble?” Seems that it is, with a new CEO installed who’s described as “a butcher masquerading as a surgeon.” Yikes.

