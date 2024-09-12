Big Brother‘s live eviction episode airing September 12th is going to look a little different than fans are used to as host Julie Chen Moonves sits this installment out, leaving the gig open to stand-in Jerry O’Connell.

Why the change? Chen Moonves revealed that she’s recently been diagnosed with Covid and is still testing positive, forcing her to miss the taping. But CBS fans aren’t being left with an unfamiliar face as The Talk co-host O’Connell steps up to the plate. This will mark the first time Chen Moonves has missed a live eviction episode in 24 years.

Chen Moonves announced the switch-up on Instagram, sharing a statement with fans. “Friday morning I woke up with a sore throat and went to see my good friend who is an ENT [ears, nose, and throat doctor]. That night he called to say I have Covid,” the host wrote. “Thankfully this is only the second time for me and it’s been very mild! No fever and just a sore throat.”

“Unfortunately I am still testing positive as of this morning… despite feeling good, strong and my cough being gone, I must sit tonight’s Big Brother live eviction show out.”

She went on to acknowledge her stand-in as she wrote, “Thank you to Jerry O’Connell for filling in for me.” Chen Moonves offered some humor in her next sentence as she added, “I hope Jerry fits in to my dress, has a ball and tells the houseguests I miss them but will be watching from home.”

“See? Chenbot is human after all! Love one & another and enjoy tonight’s show,” she concluded her statement. O’Connell teased his role in a social media video to fans, noting he’s playing the “substitute teacher,” in Chen Moonves’ absence. See it here:

Fans will have to stay tuned to see when Chen Moonves returns to the fan-favorite competition series.

