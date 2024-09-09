Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

“Here are the stars of our show…” For the first time, Pat Sajak‘s name didn’t follow that announcement, but rather, the name of Wheel of Fortune‘s new host alongside Vanna White did: Ryan Seacrest. (That is acknowledged.) He made his debut, taking over for Sajak who retired in June (but will host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune this fall on ABC), with the September 9 game, the Season 42 premiere.

After walking out to applause, Seacrest and White thanked the audience before she welcomed him to the show. “Let’s have fun,” he said before they parted ways. Once he took his place and greeted the contestants, he addressed viewers.

“Welcome to Wheel of Fortune. I am your host, Ryan Seacrest. I still can’t believe my luck being here with you tonight to continue this legacy of this incredible show with all of you and of course my good friend, Vanna White. Thank you for the very warm welcome,” he said. “Hosting Wheel of Fortune is a dream job. I’ve been a fan of this job since I was a kid watching it in Atlanta with my family, and I know how special it is that Wheel has been in your living rooms for the past 40 years. And I’m just so grateful to be invited in. I also know I’ve got some very big shoes to fill. So let’s play Wheel of Fortune.” (Sajak was notably not mentioned by name.) Watch his full introduction below.

Random clip of the day: Ryan Seacrest makes his debut as the new Wheel of Fortune host pic.twitter.com/IxvcLvz2KD — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) September 9, 2024

In general, it wasn’t that much different with Seacrest as host. He interviewed the contestants (but didn’t use cards) and shared some quick comments after puzzle solves. He bantered with the contestants, such as asking Terry Watson about a grunt before a solve (“Animated Short Attention Span,” in Before & After). “Relief,” the contestant told him.

The episode still closed out with the hosts talking. “The most fun I ever had,” Seacrest said.

What was the most different was the new set and design, and fans were divided about that and Seacrest taking over as host. Check out some of their reactions below, then let us know what you think in the comments section.

2 mins in and I already hate Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune — Trav-Trav (@ItsTrapD) September 9, 2024

Watching the first Wheel of Fortune show with Ryan Seacrest. They changed the set too!! Too much change!! — corgimom5 (@corgimom51) September 9, 2024

Love the updated look and feel to Wheel of Fortune. Ryan Seacrest is perfect for this too! — Brynnlee Jade ️‍ (@onelegbrynn) September 9, 2024

I like the new Wheel of Fortune set! And Ryan Seacrest is good of course. He’s a natural host. — Jenny (@kobidor) September 9, 2024

Ryan Seacrest hosting Wheel of Fortune just doesn’t feel right. New set looks great though — IG: @therealvance (@TweetsByVance) September 9, 2024

I have to admit Ryan Seacrest is not bad on Wheel Of Fortune. — kellie fogg ❤️⏳⚾️ (@kelliefogg) September 9, 2024

Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune just doesn’t do it for me. Boo. — • KA¥LA • (@k_wojo14) September 9, 2024

Ryan’s blend of seriousness and awkwardness is so endearing and fitting for modern day Wheel of Fortune Congrats #WheelofFortune — Angie C. (@Music_Is_Me88) September 9, 2024

OK hot take maybe i hate the new wheel of fortune set i’m sorry it’s so blue it hurts — oscar (@PLAYB3YOND_) September 9, 2024