‘Jeopardy!’ Pop Culture Spinoff’s Stunning Set Revealed – Fans React

Jeopardy! fans have been given their first glimpse at the stunning set for the upcoming Pop Culture spinoff, which features big new lecterns and the return of a favorite old-school element.

The image of the new set was first posted by HollywoodJunket.com and then shared to the Jeopardy! Reddit forum. The wide shot shows off the studio floor, with three wider lecterns in the background — Pop Culture Jeopardy! will see teams of three going against each other, hence the bigger lecterns.

In addition, the screens behind the lecterns feature a wave effect, and the puzzle board appears to be one big screen, unlike the usual screen dividers seen on regular Jeopardy!.

Perhaps most exciting of all is the return of the giant LED letters that spell out “POP CULTURE JEOPARDY!” For years, the long-running game show featured massive letters spelling out “JEOPARDY!” behind the lecterns.

Fans took to Reddit to share their reactions to the new set, with many praising the makeover.

“I really love the giant LED letters being brought back,” said one commenter.

Another replied, “I just want the letters to be dropped down so it looks like part of the set like the good ol days. Hopefully that’s the case and this was just a pre production shot.”

“Literally thought it was a new set for Season 41 until I saw the extremely wide podiums lol,” said another.

“So groovy!!” added one user.

“This is interesting; is the board one big screen? I don’t see the typical screen dividers, which means this might be a full set upgrade for the first time in years,” wrote another.

“I like the big chungus podiums,” added another.

Another wrote, “Will be interesting to see if any elements of this make it to the regular show.”

Pop Culture Jeopardy! was announced in May as a twist on the classic quiz show’s “answer-and-question” format, with teams of three competing in a tournament-style event for the grand prize. According to the show’s official description, contestants will “need to be experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya” if they hope to succeed.

In July, it was announced that Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” star Colin Jost will host the much-anticipated spinoff.

The show will air on Prime Video and be produced by Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies. A premiere date has not yet been announced. However, the first test submission period came to a close on July 26.

In addition to the Pop Culture series, Jeopardy! appears to be working on a Sports Jeopardy! spinoff, as revealed by in August in a job posting for a Supervising Producer, Contestant Recruitment & Development position.