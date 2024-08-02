‘Jeopardy!’: Is This Why Buzzy Cohen Didn’t Get to Host ‘Pop Culture’ Spinoff?

Jeopardy! has named Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost as the host of its upcoming Pop Culture spinoff, causing disappointment for some fans who were hoping for former Tournament of Champions winner Buzzy Cohen to helm the new show.

Cohen, who first appeared on Jeopardy! in Season 32 and won over $165,000 during his 9-game streak, was a firm favorite when the show first announced the spinoff series.

“Buzzy would be a great host,” wrote one fan on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum at the time.

“I hope Buzzy gets it with Sam Buttrey as his announcer and sidekick!” said another.

Another responded, “I was super excited for this but with Buzzy I’d be through the roof!”

Cohen, who won the 2017 Tournament of Champions and also captained Team Buzzy during the 2019 All-Star Games, certainly has the credentials to host. Not only does he serve as co-host on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, but he hosted the 2021 TOC following the passing of Alex Trebek.

In addition, Cohen recently hosted audio-only prelim “play-in” games for the 2024 Champions Wildcard tournament. In 2022, he joined the cast of the ABC game show The Chase, replacing the departing Ken Jennings.

Despite Cohen’s credentials, Jeopardy! announced on Wednesday (July 31) that Jost would serve as host of Pop Culture Jeopardy! The reaction to Jost’s hiring was mixed.

“I was hoping for Buzzy but Jost should be interesting!” wrote one fan on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum.

“Jost is a smart and funny guy. I think he’ll do well. I like it,” said another.

“Was hoping for Katie Nolan but Colin will be fine,” said another, referencing the sports broadcaster who was another fan favorite frontrunner for the spinoff host.

But for those sad about no Cohen, there might be a good reason why he wasn’t chosen as the Pop Culture host. As one Reddit user explained, “Buzzy is under contract with the History Channel. He’s hosting a game show on there called The Einstein Challenge.”

Fans theorized that Cohen’s contract with the History Channel likely prevented him from hosting the new Jeopardy! spinoff.

The Einstein Challenge premiered last month and according to the synopsis, “It follows two world-class experts as they compete to best explain seriously complicated concepts to a panel of kids, concepts such as how bad was the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius.”

“Colin’s sharp wit and intelligence epitomize Pop Culture Jeopardy!,” Suzanne Prete, president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement.”

She continued, “He’s smart and quick, like our contestants, and we know he’ll be able to keep up with them while making this new series his own. We could not be happier that he is joining us for this new journey.”

What do you think about Jost as the spinoff host? Would you have liked to have seen Cohen? Let us know your thoughts below.