Next week, Beyond the Gates will see plenty of examples of Dani Dupree’s (Karla Mosley) fury over her ex-husband Bill Hamilton (Timon Kyle Durrett) moving on with his life as the show plans to rebroadcast the CBS soap’s first five episodes, starting on Monday, June 30.

This past week, however, we saw Mosley deliver Dani’s understated reaction to the reality that Hayley (Marquita Goings), Bill’s new wife, is indeed pregnant (well, maybe). Durrett had his character walk a fine line as Bill firmly but pointedly made sure Dani knew that he had a new life – one without her.

TV Insider is bestowing Daytime TV Performers of the Week honors on Mosley and Durrett for their work in this turning point in Dani and Bill’s relationship.

Right or wrong, Dani hasn’t believed that Hayley is pregnant with Bill’s child. Still, she made sure that the “expectant mother” got to Garland Memorial Hospital so she could get checked out. Dani hung around not because she cared about Hayley’s welfare, but she was hoping to be proven right when medical personnel found out that Hayley wasn’t carrying a baby.

It stung Dani to watch a doting Bill show up to support his bride. But what occurred next was even worse.

“How is the old ball and chain?” Dani snarked at Bill after he came out of Hayley’s room. Mosley’s Dani never fails to strike out at Bill, but it’s always clear that she’s coming from a place of hurt.

Durrett played Bill as having had enough of Dani going after his wife. He’s a physically imposing figure, but the actor knew he only needed to use his words to get Dani to understand reality. Instead of raising his voice and blasting his former spouse, Durrett had his character deliver some pointed remarks. His primary goal appeared to be to inform Dani of some truths – not hurt her – but that kind of came along with the deal.

“Hayley and the baby are doing great,” Bill informed his ex, holding eye contact with her in an effort to make sure his message landed. “Thanks to you, Dani. We’re both so grateful that you got her here to the hospital.”

There was no need for Bill to go on the attack with that line. He knew that that’s what he needed to say and that Dani needed to hear in the hopes that she’d finally stop the accusations that Hayley had been faking her pregnancy.

In a continued effort to make sure Dani opened her eyes, Bill added that Hayley was experiencing mere cramps. “I’m sure you remember that,” Bill said. “Right, Dani? Even though it has been a few decades ago for you.” (Ouch!)

“Happy to help,” Mosley’s Dani cheerfully responded in an effort to hide Bill’s hurtful remarks.

It’s been pure torture for Dani to live in Fairmont Crest, where the Dupree family is so revered and respected, and watch Bill and Hayley move forward with their lives. Bill’s words were like a kick in the gut to Dani. We saw her begin to process that her life with Bill truly would never be the same again.

Bill continued to make clear that he had moved on with Hayley by telling Dani that “I’m going to go and spoil this woman for the rest of her life.”

As Bill started to protectively wheel his wife into the elevator on their way out, Hayley reached out to Dani with the hope that things could be different between them from now on.

There may have been literal room for Dani to ride down in the elevator with Bill and Hayley, but she now knows there’s no figurative room in Bill’s life for her. “I’ll take the stairs,” a defeated Dani announced as if she were finally starting to accept that Bill’s not only a new husband, but he’s also going to become a new father.

We’ve seen many scenes filled with tension between Dani and Bill since Beyond the Gates premiered. However, their encounter at the hospital was a standout as a wave of reality swept over Dani. Bravo to Mosley and Durrett for their performances!

And it’s not over yet. What Dani didn’t realize as she headed for the stairs was that Hayley refused the ultra-sound during her visit to the hospital. Why would she do that? Hmm…

