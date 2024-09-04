Elton John Reveals He’s Gone Partially Blind After Severe Eye Infection

Elton John is recovering after suffering a severe eye infection that has left him partially blind.

The legendary singer shared the health update on his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 3, telling his fans, “Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.”

He added, “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

“I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks,” the “Rocket Man” hitmaker continued. “I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

The 77-year-old multi-time Grammy winner received a flood of well-wishes from fans and fellow celebrities.

“You are pure light and pray that light helps heal that eye. We love you, Sir Elton,” wrote The Today Show‘s Al Roker.

“Sending our love and support your way. Feel better soon, friend,” added tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Pose star Billy Porter commented, “Sending you all the love and peace that’s possible.”

“Get well soon Mr. John. Healing prayers for you!!!!!” wrote comedian Loni Love.

Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham added, “Sending golden, healing vibes Elton.”

“Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you,” wrote fashion designer Donatella Versace.

John also received messages from fellow musicians such as Natalie Imbruglia, Michael Stipe, Chappell Roan, the Nova Twins, Carnie Wilson, and more.

The eye infection comes a year after John was hospitalized overnight after “a slip” at his Mont Boron villa outside of Nice, France. At the time, a representative for the singer told People, “Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

He also suffered a fall in 2021, which left his hip in “considerable pain and discomfort.” As a result, John had to push back his remaining tour dates to 2023 as he underwent physio and surgery for his injury.