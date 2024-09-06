Christina Hall Seems to Shade Ex Josh Hall in Snarky New Instagram Post

Christina Hall appears to have taken a jab at her estranged husband, Josh Hall, amid the former couple’s messy divorce.

On Wednesday, September 4, the HGTV star took to Instagram, where she shared a car selfie alongside a caption that seemed to make a dig at Josh over their ongoing divorce disputes.

“Thanks mom and dad for always teaching me about hard work and making sure I knew the importance of making my own money,” she wrote. “It doesn’t buy me ‘happiness,’ but it does buy more opportunities and less people being able to mess with me… and that makes me happy.”

In July, Christina and Josh filed for divorce after almost three years of marriage. In court documents, Christina accused her ex of transferring $35,000 of her money into his personal bank account.

Christina alleged Josh contacted her professional property manager via text on July 8 (one day after they filed for divorce) and stated, “Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it’s time? Thank you.”

The Flip or Flop star, who attached a screenshot of the alleged text, said she learned about this on July 21. “I had no personal contact with Josh on July 8, 2024,” she stated, “and I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced.”

Josh has denied any wrongdoing.

Fans picked up on Christina’s subtle dig and took to the comments section to share their reactions.

“Sending subliminal messages to the ex,” wrote one commenter.

“Sounds like someone just left her attorney,” said another.

“No scrubs!” added another, while one fan simply wrote, “Meow!”

Not everyone was on board with Christina’s message, with one commenter writing, “The jabs to Josh don’t become you, aren’t necessary, and are unkind.”

Another added, “Wish him well and move on in a more graceful way.”

However, one fan responded, “This is not a stab at her ex … it’s a flex! And she’s right! Money doesn’t buy you happiness but it can sure as hell buy you freedom from a sh***y partner!”