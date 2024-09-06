Charlie Sheen’s Ex Brooke Mueller Shares Surprising Update on Their Relationship

After years of ups and downs, Brooke Mueller has revealed that she and her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, finally have a “fantastic” co-parenting relationship. The news will no doubt be surprising to fans who remember the couple’s often explosive marriage and difficult breakup.

Speaking on the Hollywood Raw podcast on Wednesday, September 4, the Witchouse actress opened up about her 15-year-old twin sons, Bob and Max, and how she and Sheen help raise them together despite living apart.

“My kids live with me full-time, but Charlie and I are neighbors,” Mueller said, per Page Six. “And so we talk daily, sometimes, oftentimes, multiple times a day. He comes over a lot. We go over there. So we have a fantastic relationship, and we have this pretty unique modern family over here where Charlie and I both live.”

Mueller and Sheen met in 2006 and tied the knot on May 30, 2008. The former couple welcomed twin sons on March 14, 2009. However, on December 25, 2009, Sheen was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse, and the pair filed for divorce almost a year later, in November 2010. Despite the drama, including Mueller obtaining a restraining order against Sheen in 2011, the exes have maintained a friendship.

Following the divorce, Mueller battled drug problems, which led to her children being placed in the care of other family members. In May 2013, the kids were placed into the temporary custody of Sheen’s ex-wife, Denise Richards, in a move supported by Sheen.

“When they were younger, and they were going through the time when they were taken from me and put in Denise’s care and then came back to me, and all of the chaos and everything that they had to go through, they were not okay,” Mueller shared.

Eventually, Mueller and her boys moved to Utah, where she said Bob and Max participated in a “great neuropsychiatric program” while she sought help for her addiction issues.

“They were really traumatized. They were very much affected,” Mueller said of her children.

Mueller, who now works as a real estate investor and is nine months sober, said that her sons are currently doing “great” as they’ve “had time to get some structure and consistency… They’re incredible kids.”

She also revealed she and Richards now “get along very, very well” after previously clashing amid Mueller’s drug issues.

“The reason why our relationship wasn’t good, it didn’t have to do with Denise; it was my addiction,” Mueller explained. “And that’s why all these relationships I’ve had with Denise or Charlie or my mother or anyone, they’re great when I’m sober, but then you can sully it all up, unfortunately.”

Mueller also noted how she admired Richards for “stepping up” and being “very helpful” when it came to taking care of her kids.