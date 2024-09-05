Fans are closer than ever to Accused‘s Season 2 cases as Fox unveils the first-look teaser hinting at what stories are in store for the latest chapter of the crime drama.

Returning with its collection of intense and topical human stories of crime and punishment, Accused will debut its second season on Tuesday, October 8 at 8/7c. And the teaser, above is offering a first glimpse at the star-studded roster of performers helping to bring these stories to the screen.

The thought-provoking thriller — based on BBC’s crime anthology series — tackles a different crime in different cities with different stars each week, and viewers are brought into the courtroom at the beginning of every episode as a new defendant stands trial. The catch? Fans don’t know how the defendant ended up there.

Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, the show serves as a mirror to the times we’re currently living in through emotional plotlines which are teased in Season 2’s official promo, above. The teaser offers a glimpse at real-life husband and wife William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman in their roles from the premiere episode titled, “Lorraine’s Story.”

Additionally, fans can catch a glimpse of other stars including returning performer Michael Chiklis alongside Taylor Schilling, Justin Chambers, Nick Cannon, Patrick J. Adams, Ken Jeong, Debra Winger, Christine Ebersole, Mercedes Ruehl, and Danny Pino. Along with unveiling the first Season 2 teaser, Fox also announced that Cobie Smulders, Vella Lovell, Dina Shihabi, and Isabel Arraiza will join the ensemble for more Season 2 stories.

At the end of these tales, audiences discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances to end up in the predicament that they find themselves in. It exhibits how one decision can impact the course of that life and the lives of others forever. Don’t miss it for yourself, catch the teaser, above, and stay tuned for more on Accused as we approach the show’s Season 2 premiere.

Accused, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, October 8, 8/7c, Fox