‘Dancing With the Stars’: Who Will Win Season 33? Here’s What Oddsmakers Say

The cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 33 has only just been announced, but already there’s an early favorite to win, according to the betting experts at Vegas Insider.

According to their set of odds, it’s Team USA’s “Pommel Horse Guy,” Stephen Nedoroscik, who is likeliest at this time to dance his way to Mirror Ball victory, with 4 to 1 odds at +400 on the moneyline. This study considers the decorated gymnast to have 25:1 (or +2500) odds of being the season’s first eliminated contestant.

The person viewed as least likeliest to win (30 to 1, +3000) and with the highest odds of being eliminated first (3 to 1, +300) is the season’s most controversial cast member, Anna Delvey, the fake heiress who, as a convicted criminal, had to get special permission to join the season. 

Following closely behind Nedoroscik in the winner odds are fellow athletes: basketball star Dwight Howard (with 5 to 1, +500), football’s Danny Amendola (with 6 to 1, +600), and Team USA rugby player Ilona Maher (7 to 1, +700).

Trailing a bit further back are: actress Chandler Kinney (10 to 1, +1000), model Brooks Nader (12 to 1, +1200), The Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei (14 to 1, +1400) Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks (16 to 1, +1600), actor Eric Roberts (18 to 1, +1800), actress Tori Spelling (20 to 1, +2000), The Bachelorette‘s Jenn Tran (22 to 1, +2200), and then actor Reginald VelJohnson (25 to 1, +2500).

