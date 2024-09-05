What Pat Sajak Told Ryan Seacrest About ‘Wheel of Fortune’ During Final Days on Set

Ryan Seacrest makes his debut as the new host of Wheel of Fortune on Monday, September 9 with costar Vanna White by his side. In his year of preparation to replace Pat Sajak, Seacrest watched a slew of old episodes and also observed many being filmed so he could learn from watching the seasoned pros. Seacrest has now revealed some advice Sajak offered during one of those days on set.

Wheel of Fortune tapes six episodes in one day on each day of filming, allowing the stars time to change and greet the new contestants between each taping and not much else. Despite the breakneck pace, Sajak told Seacrest that he’s about to have the time of his life at the famous wheel (the set behind it has gotten a complete redesign — see the new look here).

Seacrest revealed Sajak’s advice in an interview with Variety. The veteran host told the American Idol star, “Vanna’s the greatest to work with. It’s the best show on TV. You’re just going to be moving people along through a game as they win money. There’s not too much to think about.”

White also imparted some wisdom on set. “Be yourself and have fun,” she told her new costar.

Seacrest also revealed wisdom imparted to him by Merv Griffin, the creator of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, when he worked with the TV legend in the 1990s. Griffin hired Seacrest to host the teen game show Click. Wheel came up in conversation during one of their habitual lunches, with Griffin explaining why it’s a comfort show to many.

“He told me that it’s something that could last forever, because it’s a simple show that people love to play along with,” Seacrest shared. “You can have a busy, stressful, hectic day, and sit down and take your mind off everything else. He said that’s the key ingredient. Not at one point during that conversation did I ever think I’d have the opportunity to host.”

The new era of Wheel begins next week. For an in-depth look at Sajak’s final episodes and more of the show’s history, pick up of copy of TV Guide Magazine’s “Farewell Pat Sajak” collector’s issue, linked above.

Wheel of Fortune, Season 42 Premiere, Monday, September 9, 7:30/6:30c, ABC