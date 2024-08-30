Brand New ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Set Revealed – Fans React

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune fans are divided over the game show’s new-look set, which was revealed in a series of video screenshots from a Good Morning America commercial.

As shared by the X account Buzzerblog, the four images come from an upcoming Wheel of Fortune behind-the-scenes segment that will air on Good Morning America next Tuesday, September 3. The pics show off the first wide shots of the new stage, including the puzzle board, wheel, and contestant background.

New host Ryan Seacrest, who takes over from Pat Sajak, is also seen alongside long-time letter turner Vanna White. In one photo, the hosting pair are snapped walking onto the stage, while in another, they are seen spinning the iconic wheel.

The pics also provide a closer look at the new puzzle board, which was previously glimpsed in a promotional photo. The new board is surrounded by a shiny, golden border, like an updated version of the show’s design in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the new set, and it’s safe to say that opinions were mixed.

“The feels very “International clone” like. If you told me this was the Tibetan WOF set. I wouldn’t be surprised,” wrote one commenter.

“This might just be my point of view, but it seems so lifeless now. Maybe it’ll look better once they add the different colours/photos for the various “themed” weeks, but right now, it looks too modernized,” added another.

“The puzzleboard is the only good part of this IMO, everything else just looks so cheap/tacky. Not a fan of the new graphics/removal of the LED logo behind the contestants either,” said another.

Another wrote, “This is first full look at the stage and puzzle board and I like it. I’m wondering if the actually golden rim will flash.”

“I like it, has that new era vibe with Ryan as the new host,” added one commenter.

“It’s way too minimalist for me. It looks like they plopped the wheel plus the puzzle board in front of a giant HD LCD screen in a warehouse and said come on let’s play!” said one fan.

“I love it, its modern and unique,” added another.

One Reddit user added, “I feel like since the current U.K. version of Wheel and since Pat announced his retirement, there’s been rumours we’d be getting a U.K. like set and it appears the rumours are kind of true. The new wheel is definitely in line with the U.K. set.”

Seacrest showed off another shot of the wheel on Instagram. “Let’s take this thing for a spin,” the American Idol host says in the video, which shows off the brightly colored set and palm tree backdrop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

“I’m a little upset that they didn’t keep the wheel logo behind the wheel,” commented one fan.

“If you needed to change something it should have been the wheel layout. That layout is well overdue for a change. Most of us are just flat out sick if it already,” added another.

However, another wrote, “It looks awesome!”

What do you think of the new Wheel set? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.