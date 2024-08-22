‘Wheel of Fortune’ Reveals Brand New Set & Puzzle Board – Fans React

Wheel of Fortune is about to enter a new era with Ryan Seacrest as host, and with that comes a makeover of the iconic set, including a new and improved puzzle board.

Fans got their first glimpse at the modernized set in a series of Instagram posts, the first shared by ABC 7 LA reporter George Pennacchio and the second from the official Wheel of Fortune Instagram page.

In Pennacchio’s photo, the reporter is standing with Seacrest and long-time letter-turner Vanna White behind the wheel. While it’s unclear what modifications have been made to the wheel itself, fans can see that the surrounding railing where the contestants stand has been given a sleeker, flatter design.

“The railing looks different, it also doesn’t look as soft. I can’t wait to see a wider shot of the Wheel because there’s a rumor that it also got a makeover,” wrote one fan on the Wheel of Fortune Reddit forum.

“I like it!” said another.

The second sneak peek came in a video showing Seacrest and White posing for promotional pics. At the end of the clip, there is a promo shot of the hosting duo in front of the new puzzle board. The first thing that stands out is that the board’s border is rounded and golden, perhaps in a throwback to the show’s design in the 1980s and early 1990s.

“I LOVE IT! Giving me 80s and 90s vibes. Can’t wait til we see the entire set!” wrote one Reddit user.

Another added, “I Like The New Puzzleboard It Looks So Retro!!!”

“This could just be for the photo but if real, it’s bring back the 80s and 90s,” said another.

“With the straight wall above and below the board it actually reminds me more of a modernized look of the original Woolery-era board,” added one commenter.

Another responded, “That merged with the 80s board, it’s gorgeously retro and sleek modern at the same time, I love it.”

“Mixes the nostalgia of the 1980’s-1990’s with 2024 tech. I love it!” said another fan.

“If that’s the new puzzle board, it’s gorgeous,” wrote another.

Other fans complimented Seacrest and White and were excited to see them hosting together.

“You guys look so great together! Love you guys to pieces!” wrote one Instagram commenter.

Another said, “Vanna and Ryan make a beautiful TV couple. You both bring class to Wheel of Fortune.”

“It seems like Vanna and Ryan are doing well together!” another added.

Season 42 is expected to premiere this fall, with Seacrest officially taking over as host from the legendary Pat Sajak, who retired back in June. However, Sajak will return to host for one last time for the upcoming season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC, which is scheduled to premiere on October 7, 2024.

What do you think of the new-look set? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.