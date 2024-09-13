It’s a bumpy start for Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) and His followers in the fourth season of the Bible-based historical drama. They’re about to face rougher terrain — and we’re not talking about sleeping arrangements on the road.

Jesus’ cousin, preacher John the Baptizer (David Amito), has been executed by King Herod (Paul Ben-Victor), and the group is reeling from that loss. In September 8’s episode of The Chosen, Jesus declared apostle Simon (Shahar Isaac) is now “Peter,” the rock of the group. They’re going to need him for what’s to come. In “Moon to Blood,” airing September 15 on The CW, Jesus’ public preachings continue to enrage the pious Pharisees, who will carry on with their mission toward a nonviolent way to stop Him.

Someone else who is at the end of his tunic rope? Praetor Quintus (Brandon Potter), who has seen Jesus time and again cause disturbances in Capernaum’s streets, undermining his authority over the Jewish people. And the hot-tempered Roman doesn’t have qualms against violence.

“Buckle up for Episode 3,” Potter tells TV Insider. “We’ve seen the pressure [for Quintus] build for the previous three seasons, and it breaks.” Potter notes there is an “unforgettable scene” in this hour, a low note in the series. “There is darkness, there is despair,” he says.

But there are moments of lightness. Jesus will raise His childhood buddy Lazarus (Demetrios Troy) from the dead this season — His most impressive public miracle to date — and He continues to add believers to His flock. But with more disciples comes more drama.

“Trust, amidst the most dire circumstances,” says Roumie, is the lesson the apostles must take from Jesus. “Continuing to put their faith in Him is something He keeps trying to teach again and again.”

The Chosen, Sundays, 8/7c, The CW