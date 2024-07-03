Ellen DeGeneres Insists She’s ‘Not Mean’ & Plans to Quit Showbiz Completely

Ellen DeGeneres returned to the stand-up comedy scene as a means to address her rocky standing in the entertainment industry. The former daytime talk show host commented on stories about her questionable past behavior during her Santa Rosa show on Monday July 1. And she opened up about exiting show business completely.

“I am many things, but I am not mean,” DeGeneres told the crowd, in a report by SFGate.

DeGeneres, who has been on her Ellen’s Last Stand…Up Tour since April 24, has re-entered the comedy scene following the end of her talk show. The Ellen DeGeneres Show was canceled in May 2022 after being on air for almost 20 years.

“I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me,'” DeGeneres noted. “Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity.”

The show’s cancellation coincided with allegations made against DeGeneres by previous guests and crew members, claiming the host was perpetuating a toxic environment. Racism, sexual misconduct, and intimidation were among the toxic behaviors alleged by victims and witnesses. Crew members also voiced frustrations with the production and the way it mishandled compensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by Variety.

“I can be demanding and impatient and tough. I am a strong woman,” she told the audience Monday night.

And brave at that. Over the course of her comedy tour, which she confirmed post-announcement will be her last, DeGeneres has opened up the forum and offered post-set Q&A sessions with her audience members.

After her Monday set in a response to a question from an audience member, DeGeneres stated that she plans on disappearing from the public eye once her stand-up special comes to a close. The fan asked her if others can expect to see her on “Broadway or movies.”

“No,” DeGeneres answered. “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

Though the streamer has confirmed the stand-up special will premiere, no release date has been announced. DeGeneres’ stand-up tour will conclude August 17 in Minneapolis, Minn.

On the last leg of her career in entertainment, DeGeneres has lost her show as well as much of her fanbase, but she has proven that she’s maintained her sense of humor. During her set on the first night of her tour, DeGeneres put it all on the table, aptly.

“For those of you keeping score, this is the second time I’ve been kicked out of show business,” she said to the audience. “Eventually they’re going to kick me out for a third time because I’m mean, old, and gay.”