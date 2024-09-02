‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Was Worried About Chemistry With Ryan Seacrest

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Long-time Wheel of Fortune letter-turner Vanna White has admitted she had some apprehension when it came to co-hosting with new host Ryan Seacrest, especially after 40-plus years of working with Pat Sajak.

As Wheel prepares to kick off its new era next week, Monday, September 9, White and Seacrest have been opening up about working together and creating on-screen chemistry.

Speaking to CBS News Sunday Morning‘s Luke Burbank for a behind-the-scenes feature, White said, “I’ve known Ryan for probably 20 years, but in the past couple of months we’ve done some traveling together for the show and we got to know each other a little better too, so I think our chemistry is good.”

She then asked Burbank what he thought about their chemistry, having watched a taping of an upcoming episode. “I mean, it looked like you’d been doing this forever together,” Burbank responded.

Burbank wondered if White was nervous about the partnership heading into the new era, noting how chemistry isn’t a thing that comes easily.

“That’s so true,” White answered. “I had no idea what to expect when I’m used to one person for so long. I was very scared, but he’s doing a great job.”

Seacrest is no stranger to hosting, having helmed American Idol since its inception in 2002. He officially takes over as Wheel host following Sajak’s retirement in June, though the latter will still host one last season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

“This is such an incredible, special franchise,” Seacrest told Burbank. “It’s more than a TV show. It is something that means something to people, and when I found out this was an opportunity for me, there was no thought to this. It was like, ‘Absolutely, let’s figure it out and let’s get started.'”

He added, “I want this [job] to go so well… I want this one to be something that people go, ‘Okay, you know what, I get it, that makes sense.’ It’s what Merv [Griffin] said to me, he goes, ‘The beauty of Wheel of Fortune, it’s the kind of show you can sit in front of the TV or have on in the background and play along or yell at a contestant if they’re not getting it and you’ve got it before them.’ That’s what the show is.”