‘The Chosen’ Returns to The CW, Mayhem Aboard ‘Snowpiercer,’ College Football in Prime Time, ‘Hollywood Black’ Finale

The CW presents Season 4 of the religious drama The Chosen. A pivotal episode of Snowpiercer’s final season reveals who’s responsible for the world being frozen. Saturday night is all right for college football on multiple networks. The Hollywood Black docuseries wraps with a survey of Black cinema during and after the Obama years.

The Chosen

The Chosen

Season Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: The popular drama about the life of Jesus Christ (Jonathan Roumie) returns to The CW for its fourth season, opening on a dark note, with Salome preparing her infamous dance for stepfather Herod. This is not good news for John the Baptizer (David Amito), and the rest is biblical history.

David Bukach / AMC

Snowpiercer

9/8c

SUNDAY: In a pivotal episode of the post-apocalyptic thriller setting up the series finale in several weeks, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) returns to the train after her sobering research mission, finding only chaos. “I don’t know what’s happening here, but I don’t like it,” she says, and it’s hard to argue. While Layton (Daveed Diggs) and his unlikely ally Wilford (Sean Bean) plot against Admiral Milius (Clark Gregg), revelations begin to spill out regarding who’s responsible for the experiments performed on Layton’s daughter Liana and even more shocking, who caused the world to freeze. Back on the road, Big Alice and its crew are blocked from returning to New Eden by the bombs booby-trapping the bridge.

Sam Wasson / Getty Images

College Football

SATURDAY: The season officially opens on Labor Day weekend, with a Saturday night takeover of prime time on multiple networks. A prime-time sampling: NBC begins its weekly Big Ten coverage with Fresno State at Michigan (7:30 pm/ET), The CW opens the Pac-12 season with Idaho State at Oregon State (6:30 pm/ET), ABC presents Notre Dame at Texas A&M (7:30 pm/ET), ESPN follows Alabama vs. Western Kentucky (7 pm/ET) with Arizona vs. New Mexico (10:30 pm/ET), and CBS gets in the game with UCLA at Hawaii (8/7c). For a complete schedule, go to collegefootballnetwork.com.

Hollywood Black

10/9c

SUNDAY: Justin Simien’s (above) excellent survey of the history of Black cinema concludes with an appreciation of the movies that followed the election of the USA’s first Black president, Barack Obama. Simien’s query, “What stories do we choose to tell now that we have the choice?” leads to Oscar winners Moonlight and 12 Years a Slave, while also recounting the “Oscars So White” furor that ensued in 2015 when the year’s 20 acting nominations all went to white performers. The episode also salutes breakthroughs including Jordan Peele’s 2017 horror hit Get Out and 2018’s blockbuster Black Panther.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: