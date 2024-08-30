‘The View’ Season 28 Guest List Revealed

Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin on set of 'The View' Season 27
There are only a few more sleeps ’til The View is back with new live episodes, as Season 28 premieres on Tuesday, September 3, with all six cohosts — Whoopi GoldbergJoy BeharSara HainesAna Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — returning to their posts. The big difference, of course, will be where they’re broadcasting from, as the show will be filmed at a brand-new studio in Hudson Square after relocating from its previous studio in the Upper West Side.

Details about what to expect from the new season are starting to come through via The Hollywood Reporter, including a list of the first guests who will be joining the roundtable to talk about hot topics and their latest developments:

  • Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi
  • Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
  • Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro
  • Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky
  • Pro tennis legend Venus Williams
  • Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn
  • Lauren Sanchez, promoting her book The Fly Who Flew Into Space

According to THR, another big change for the new season of The View is that its after-show podcast, Behind the Table, hosted by executive producer Brian Teta, will be available on YouTube for the first time.

Teta told the publication, “We are excited to get back to the table to dive into the topics that our viewers really care about. The breakneck pace of the news cycle fuels our cohosts’ opinions, resulting in some pretty incredible conversations. The show really thrives during presidential election season, and with our move to our new downtown studio for Season 28, just two months before Election Day, I think the best is yet to come.”

The View, Season 28 Premiere, September 3, 11 a.m. ET, ABC

