‘Chicago P.D.’ Stars Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer Spark Romance Rumors

Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer are used to playing a couple on-screen, but could the Chicago P.D. alums be taking their romance into the real world?

The pair sparked rumors on Thursday, August 29, after Spiridakos shared a series of photos of her and Soffer hanging out in Lisbon, Portugal. The first snap sees the pair on a cobblestone street posing for a selfie with big smiles on their faces. In the second image, Spiridakos is smiling at the camera while enjoying a meal at a restaurant.

Other photos show off various sights and landmarks from the Portuguese capital. “Lisbon, you’re a beauty,” Spiridakos captioned the post alongside a love heart emoji.

Soffer also shared some snaps on his own Instagram page, including the same selfie snap, as well as another selfie of him and Spiridakos posing shoulder to shoulder. “Europe is kinda cool,” Soffer wrote, followed by two blowing kisses emojis.

Spiridakos and Soffer starred in Chicago P.D. as Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead, respectively. Soffer was a regular cast member from Season 1 to Season 10, while Spiridakos joined in Season 4. The characters had a slow-burn romance and eventually got married. Ultimately, the characters divorced, and Spiridakos left the drama after Season 11, which aired its finale on May 22, 2024.

The Instagram posts certainly fuelled speculation about the actors potentially dating, with many fans jumping into the comments to share their reactions.

“I hope they are a couple!” wrote one commenter.

“Daaamn! When Hailey said “I go where you go” she really meant it,” said another.

“Tracy is 6:30 in the morning i can’t be doing this,” wrote another fan who was seemingly super excited by the news.

Another added, “How I missed those smiles, so happy you’re enjoying life.”

“Are u guys dating?” asked another.

“Real ones know they’ve been dating for years,” added one commenter.

Fans will soon see more of Soffer as he is set to join the fourth season of FBI: International as the new head of the Fly Team, Wes Mitchell. This comes two years after leaving his role as Jay Halstead on Chicago P.D. Even though both Dick Wolf shows are part of the One Chicago universe, Mitchell has no connection to Halstead, other than being played by the same actor.

Meanwhile, Spiridakos will next be seen in the film Byrd and the Bees, which is currently in production.