Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested for domestic battery. Chigvintsev is the husband of former pro-wrestler Nikki Garcia (aka Nikki Bella).

TMZ first reported Chigvintsev’s arrest. He was reportedly arrested for felony domestic battery on Thursday, August 29 in Napa, California and was booked into Napa County Jail. It’s not known if Garcia was involved in the incident.

Napa County Sheriff’s Office representatives said that deputies responded to a domestic violence call in a town called Yountville before 10 a.m. ET on August 29. An arrest was made on location, and injuries are said to be involved. The victim has asked for total confidentiality, per the sheriff’s reps. An investigation is ongoing.

TV Insider has confirmed the validity of the arrest. According to Napa County public records, his bail was set at $25,000. He was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant, or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.

Garcia was in Napa on Wednesday, August 28, according to a post on her Instagram Story that day. She and Chigvintsev celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary a few days prior to his arrest. The couple shares 4-year-old son Matteo and they own a home in Napa Valley.

Domestic battery charges are typically associated with violence against an intimate partner, but the charges can also be applied to other family members and roommates.

Chigvintsev has competed on 12 seasons of Dancing With the Stars. It’s not yet known if he’s among the list of professional dancers set to compete in the upcoming Season 33, premiering September 17. The full cast list is to be announced on September 4 on Good Morning America.

The dancer and former WWE champ started dating in 2019 and wed in 2022. Garcia’s twin sister, Brie Garcia (aka Brie Bella), also lives in Napa Valley, California with her family.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.