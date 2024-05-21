‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Season 18 Finale: Did the Right Person Win?

So You Think You Can Dance closed out its 18th season on Monday night (May 20), and it came down to the two contestants who met and fell in love on the show.

The three finalists — 18-year-old Dakayla Wilson, 18-year-old Anthony Curley, and 21-year-old Madison Alvarado — came into Monday’s finale looking to impress the judges one last time and take home the $100,000 grand prize.

While this season of SYTYCD adopted a pre-taped, weekly-industry-challenge format, the finale returned to a more back-to-basics approach, with the three finalists tasked with performing duets to help clinch the win.

Each finalist was paired with a previously eliminated Top 10 contestant for the duets, which included Madison teaming with Braylon, Anthony with Mariyah, and Dakayla with Easton.

All three finalists were given high praise from judges Allison Holker, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and JoJo Siwa. Holker called Madison “the most consistent dancer” of the season, and Anthony will be “someone people will fall in love with.” Meanwhile, Chmerkovskiy said that Dakayla revealed herself to be “passionate, soft and emotional” in her performances.

However, while Madison received compliments for her jazz/funk duet, the judges chose to eliminate her in third place. This left Anthony and Dakayla as the final two, and it was quite the fairytale ending for the pair who fell in love on the show and are now dating.

Finalists Dakayla and Anthony with host Cat Deeley on SYTYCD

Finalists Dakayla and Anthony with host Cat Deeley in the season finale episode of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE; Tom Griscom/FOX

“I can’t believe I’m competing against the love of my life. Like, that is absolutely surreal,” Anthony said, per TheWrap.

“My biggest struggle with this process has been confidence… I went through so much change this season,” Dakayla added. “I met my dad, I started dating an incredible boy… I can’t believe I’m competing against my boyfriend.”

Anthony and Dakayla took center stage one last time for their solo performances. While both delivered breathtaking dances, the judges ultimately decided to crown Anthony the Season 18 champion.

Dakayla jumped into Anthony’s arms and congratulated him as confetti rained down and last season’s victor, Alexis Warr, handed Anthony his trophy.

Winner Anthony, Finalist Dakayla and host Cat Deeley on SYTYCD

Winner Anthony, Finalist Dakayla and host Cat Deeley in the season finale episode of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE; Tom Griscom/FOX

As for what Anthony plans to do with his money, he said it will go to his mother for her help in supporting his dance career.

“My mom has made huge sacrifices for me her whole life,” he said. “And winning this money would literally give me that final chance to give back to her and just really show her how thankful I really am.”

What did you think of the season finale? Was Anthony the right winner? Or did the judges make the wrong decision? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

So You Think You Can Dance, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox

