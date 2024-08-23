The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital is introducing a new character to Port Charles just in time for Jonathan Jackson‘s return as fan-favorite character Lucky Spencer.

Star Trek: Discovery star Sawandi Wilson has been cast as Isaiah, who according to Deadline, is described as having a “connection” to Lucky, who returned to the soap on Friday, August 23. Wilson’s Isaiah is set to debut on the series beginning Monday, August 26.

Further details about Isaiah have not been unveiled at this time, but he’s sure to shake things up as Jackson told TV Insider about Lucky’s return, “He’s been away for almost a decade, so I would say that the reasons for him being away and what he’s been up to are revealed. He hasn’t just been sitting in an apartment writing his novel. He’s been up to stuff.”

Fans will have to tune in to see how Isaiah factors into the Lucky Spencer mix, but expect to see plenty of Jackson in the days ahead as the actor teased he’s “back in a substantial, real way, which I’m excited about.”

For those less familiar with Wilson as a performer, he is best known for playing Captain Leto in Season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery, appearing alongside Sonequa Martin-Green‘s Burnham and David Ajala‘s Book as their son. His other television credits include roles in Harlem, Law & Order: SVU, Quantico, The Get Down, Bull, The House of Flowers, and more.

It’s unclear at this time how long Wilson’s run on the soap will be, but if its dependent upon Jackson, we anticipate that Isaiah’s role will be fairly sizeable.

Don’t miss Wilson’s entrance as Isaiah when he makes his General Hospital debut on Monday, August 26, and let us know what you thought of Jackon’s return as Lucky Spencer in the comments section, below.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC