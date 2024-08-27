How to Watch Kamala Harris & Tim Walz’s First Interview as Democratic Candidates

Kamala Harris has been hot on the campaign trail ever since she ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket in late July, following Joe Biden’s decision to not run for reelection after all. However, some of her sharpest critics in the media and elsewhere have complained that she has not yet sat for a formal press interview since becoming the presumptive and then official nominee for the Democratic National Convention. Now, though, those concerns are being addressed. Her first interview has been set, and VP hopeful Tim Walz will be by her side.

The vice president and her running mate will sit for her first presidential campaign interview this week. Here are the details.

How can I watch Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s first official interview?

According to a press release by CNN, Harris will sit down for an interview with Dana Bash on CNN this Thursday, August 29. The interview will air on the cable news network at 9/8c and take place in Georgia, a major swing state in the 2024 general election.

The interview, titled The First Interview: Harris & Walz a CNN Exclusive, will air on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Espanol, CNN Max, CNN.com, and on CNN apps.

What else should I know about the interview?

Bash is the coanchor of CNN State of the Union and anchor of Inside Politics and was one of the two CNN anchors (alongside Jake Tapper) who moderated the fateful debate between Biden and Donald Trump.

Thursday marks the final day of the Harris-Walz campaign’s bus tour in Georgia, which concludes with a Thursday rally in Savannah.

Harris previously indicated her intention to sit for an interview “by the end of the month” when asked by reporters in an impromptu tarmac gaggle earlier in the month.