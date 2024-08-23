‘The View’ Co-Host Ana Navarro Condemns Ann Coulter for Mocking Gus Walz

Martin Holmes
Comments
Ana Navarro and Ann Coulter
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Ana Navarro and other celebrities have blasted conservative media pundit Ann Coulter after she made a social media post mocking Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz’s 17-year-old son Gus Walz.

In a now-deleted tweet, Coulter shared a photo of Gus crying at Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday night (August 21). “Talk about weird…” Coulter captioned the post.

Coulter faced immediate backlash for her post, while fans came to the defense of Gus. For those unaware, the 17-year-old Gus has a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD, and anxiety disorder. He was seen crying with happiness at the DNC on Wednesday night while his father formally accepted the vice presidential nomination.

“What kind of monster are u to attack a 17 year-old, special needs kid for expressing love for his dad?” Navarro tweeted on Thursday (August 22). “Gus Walz is neurodivergent, has ADHD, anxiety, and a nonverbal learning disorder. Teens like Gus can have trouble regulating their emotions in social settings.”

The View co-host, who hosted Night 2 of the DNC, added, “Leave him the f*** alone, you ghouls.”

Navarro continued to blast Coulter’s post on Instagram, writing, “Jesus. What a**-wipes. Of course Republicans and Trumpers on social media taking shots at Gus Walz. You have to be a special kind of heart-less mutant to attack a 17 year-old special needs kid -not involved in politics- for the simple act of expressing love for his father.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

“I don’t and won’t attack [Donald Trump’s son] Barron Trump. As far as I’m concerned, he’s out-of-bounds. They need to leave Gus Walz the f*** alone,” she added.

Fans agreed with Navarro, with one commenter writing, “I’m not neurodivergent and I would have cried like a baby too. Kid loves his dad. It’s a beautiful thing, and shouldn’t be made fun of regardless.”

Another said, “And even if he didn’t have these disabilities, his tears of joy for showing love and excitement for his dad is actually a NORMAL response by a loving and compassionate adolescent. It’s being a real human.”

Jeremy London Tearfully Responds to Gus Walz Trolls
Related

Jeremy London Tearfully Responds to Gus Walz Trolls

“Conservatives are weird, Ana. You’re better off no longer associating yourself with that political party,” said another.

Former View co-host Rosie O’Donnell also condemned Coulter’s tweet, writing on her own Instagram, “Talk about a cruel heartless woman – shes the worst.”

Star Jones, another former View co-host, added, “There is a special place in Hell for adults who bully Children. God does not like ugly … and he ain’t [too] fond of vile and disgusting women who use their vast platform to vilify the vulnerable. #DoBetter.”

Many others praised Gus for showing his emotions and sharing his love for his dad, including Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who wrote, ‘Can’t wait to see him visiting his dad in the WH. (consider this a Gus Walz appreciation tweet).”

Even Bette Midler got in on the action, sharing a video from a woman who ranted against Coulter’s insensitive tweet. “WELL!!” the three-time Emmy winner wrote.

Michelle Obama, who spoke at Night 2 of the DNC, added, “I was touched to see Gus Walz’s joy when his dad @Tim_Walz took the stage last night. Thankful for you showing us all what real love looks like, Gus. Let’s be a nation that embraces this kind of warmth and vulnerability, instead of making fun or mocking it. We could all use some of Gus’s example in our own lives.”

Ana Navarro

Ann Coulter

Tim Walz

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Tennant and Michael Sheen in 'Good Omens'
1
Michael Sheen Is ‘Excited’ for ‘Good Omens’ Season 3, Hopes It’s ‘Satisfying’
Jeremy London attends the World Premiere of Miles Doleac's
2
Jeremy London Tearfully Responds to Trolls of Tim Walz’s Son
Jonathan Jackson on 'General Hospital'
3
Here’s When Jonathan Jackson’s Lucky Spencer Makes His ‘GH’ Return
Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz reacts after accepting the vice presidential nomination during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party's presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22.
4
DNC Ratings: How Many People Watched Tim Walz’s VP Acceptance Speech?
Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir and Mike Colter as David Acosta in the 'Evil' series finale
5
Will ‘Evil’ Be Saved? Kings Reveal What Would’ve Happened in Season 5