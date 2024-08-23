‘The View’ Co-Host Ana Navarro Condemns Ann Coulter for Mocking Gus Walz

Ana Navarro and other celebrities have blasted conservative media pundit Ann Coulter after she made a social media post mocking Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz’s 17-year-old son Gus Walz.

In a now-deleted tweet, Coulter shared a photo of Gus crying at Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday night (August 21). “Talk about weird…” Coulter captioned the post.

Coulter faced immediate backlash for her post, while fans came to the defense of Gus. For those unaware, the 17-year-old Gus has a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD, and anxiety disorder. He was seen crying with happiness at the DNC on Wednesday night while his father formally accepted the vice presidential nomination.

“What kind of monster are u to attack a 17 year-old, special needs kid for expressing love for his dad?” Navarro tweeted on Thursday (August 22). “Gus Walz is neurodivergent, has ADHD, anxiety, and a nonverbal learning disorder. Teens like Gus can have trouble regulating their emotions in social settings.”

The View co-host, who hosted Night 2 of the DNC, added, “Leave him the f*** alone, you ghouls.”

Navarro continued to blast Coulter’s post on Instagram, writing, “Jesus. What a**-wipes. Of course Republicans and Trumpers on social media taking shots at Gus Walz. You have to be a special kind of heart-less mutant to attack a 17 year-old special needs kid -not involved in politics- for the simple act of expressing love for his father.”

“I don’t and won’t attack [Donald Trump’s son] Barron Trump. As far as I’m concerned, he’s out-of-bounds. They need to leave Gus Walz the f*** alone,” she added.

Fans agreed with Navarro, with one commenter writing, “I’m not neurodivergent and I would have cried like a baby too. Kid loves his dad. It’s a beautiful thing, and shouldn’t be made fun of regardless.”

Another said, “And even if he didn’t have these disabilities, his tears of joy for showing love and excitement for his dad is actually a NORMAL response by a loving and compassionate adolescent. It’s being a real human.”

“Conservatives are weird, Ana. You’re better off no longer associating yourself with that political party,” said another.

Former View co-host Rosie O’Donnell also condemned Coulter’s tweet, writing on her own Instagram, “Talk about a cruel heartless woman – shes the worst.”

Star Jones, another former View co-host, added, “There is a special place in Hell for adults who bully Children. God does not like ugly … and he ain’t [too] fond of vile and disgusting women who use their vast platform to vilify the vulnerable. #DoBetter.”

Many others praised Gus for showing his emotions and sharing his love for his dad, including Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who wrote, ‘Can’t wait to see him visiting his dad in the WH. (consider this a Gus Walz appreciation tweet).”

Even Bette Midler got in on the action, sharing a video from a woman who ranted against Coulter’s insensitive tweet. “WELL!!” the three-time Emmy winner wrote.

Michelle Obama, who spoke at Night 2 of the DNC, added, “I was touched to see Gus Walz’s joy when his dad @Tim_Walz took the stage last night. Thankful for you showing us all what real love looks like, Gus. Let’s be a nation that embraces this kind of warmth and vulnerability, instead of making fun or mocking it. We could all use some of Gus’s example in our own lives.”