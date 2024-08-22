Tim Walz’s Kids Steal Show at DNC & America Falls in Love With Them

As the Democratic National Convention continued in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday night (August 21), it was the children of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz who stole America’s hearts.

Walz, who officially accepted the Democrat party’s nomination as Kamala Harris’ running mate on Wednesday, took to the stage following a tribute from the former high school football players he coached. As the players chanted “Coach!,” Walz began his speech, discussing the campaign’s stance on reproductive rights and gun control and urging his party to put in the work to ensure Harris becomes president.

However, perhaps the most memorable moment of the entire night was when Walz addressed his family, who were seated in the crowd. “Hope, Gus and Gwen, you are my entire world, and I love you,” Walz said as the cameras cut to Gus and Hope, both teary-eyed.

Hope made a ‘heart’ sign with her hands, while Gus, who was in floods of tears by this point, stood up and shouted, “That’s my dad!”

You know you’ve done well as a parent when your kids are as proud of you as Gus and Hope are of Tim Walz. “That’s my dad.” No three words better describe our next Vice President. pic.twitter.com/zNOyBjo5Fy — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 22, 2024

Gus’ reaction quickly went viral on social media, with many praising the 17-year-old for not only showing his emotion but attending such a raucous event. For those unaware, Gus has a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD, and anxiety disorder, so a packed, loud event such as the DNC could have been challenging for someone neurodivergent like Gus.

“Gus Walz is neurodivergent. He has ADHD, anxiety, and a nonverbal learning disorder. Children and teens like Gus can have trouble regulating their emotions in social settings. What you saw tonight was pure love and emotion on a raw unfiltered level,” wrote one viewer on X.

Another added, “I don’t cry easily, but as the dad of a teenage son with autism, ADHD & anxiety issues, watching Tim Walz’s 17-year-old son(who has a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD & anxiety disorder)standing up, crying & pointing to the stage telling everyone “that’s my dad” just gutted me.”

May we all be fortunate enough to love and be loved by a child like Gus Walz. pic.twitter.com/a1N3bYaHP1 — Wonky Muse (@wonkymuse) August 22, 2024

“It’s striking to see Tim Walz’s wife Gwen and kids Gus and Hope overcome with emotion – bawling their eyes out as their father takes the stage. These are ordinary people. Down to earth,” said another. “Can you imagine Melania and the rest showing that much genuine affection for Donald?”

“You know you’ve done well as a parent when your kids are as proud of you as Gus and Hope are of Tim Walz. “That’s my dad.” No three words better describe our next Vice President,” wrote one X user.

Another wrote, “I said what I said. Gus Walz done went and all the way melted this grown man’s heart!”

Hope, Gus, Gwen — You are my whole world. I love you all so much. pic.twitter.com/efHu68vZ9Y — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 22, 2024

“As a father of a child on the spectrum… If I’m ever in a situation where my son looks at me like Gus Walz looks at his father, I’ll know one thing… I’ve done my job and I can die in peace,” added another commenter.

“May we all be fortunate enough to love and be loved by a child like Gus Walz,” said one viewer.

Earlier this month, Walz spoke to People about his son’s non-verbal learning disorder, saying, “When our youngest Gus was growing up, it became increasingly clear that he was different from his classmates. Gus preferred video games and spending more time by himself.”

He continued, “When he was becoming a teenager, we learned that Gus has a non-verbal learning disorder in addition to an anxiety disorder and ADHD, conditions that millions of Americans also have. Like so many American families, it took us time to figure out how to make sure we did everything we could to make sure Gus would be set up for success as he was growing up.”

“It took time, but what became so immediately clear to us was that Gus’ condition is not a setback — it’s his secret power,” Walz added.