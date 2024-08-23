Rambling Trump Gets Cut Off by Fox News as He Rants About Harris’ DNC Speech

Donald Trump had a lot of things he wanted to get off his chest on Thursday night (August 22) following Vice President Kamala Harris‘ speech at the Democratic National Convention.

The former president called into Fox News after the conclusion of Night 4 of the DNC, which took place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. However, Trump’s rant was cut short when hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum had to hang up so they could throw to the live edition of Gutfeld!

Before he was cut off, Trump ranted about Harris allegedly giving “a tax increase of four to five times what people and companies and paying right now,” all the while being interrupted by dial tones, seemingly caused by someone pressing buttons on his phone.

MacCallum tried to keep Trump on topic, asking his strategy for rebuilding momentum amid Harris’ rising popularity, particularly as “she’s trying to pull the youth vote, the Hispanic vote, the Black vote back in her direction.”

This might be the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. Trump called into Fox News to rage about Kamala’s speech, only to be cut off by Bret Baier so they could get to Gutfeld’s show. pic.twitter.com/wCUiVYbYyw — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 23, 2024

“No, she’s not having success. I’m having success,” Trump stated as he began rambling about immigrants “pouring into our country… many of them from prisons and jails, from mental institutions and insane asylums and a record number of terrorists.”

All through this rant, MacCallum and Baier kept repeating “Mr. Trump,” trying to get the Republican presidential nominee’s attention so they could end the call and throw to Gutfeld.

As Trump continued on about the Democrats throwing President Joe Biden “out of the party” and how “they did the same thing that they did to RFK,” Baier finally managed to get Trump to stop.

“Mr. President, thank you so much,” Baier said, though Trump is not the president. However, this seemed to get Trump’s attention.

“Okay, thank you very much,” Trump responded as the call came to an abrupt end and the hosts tossed to Gutfeld.

At the start of Greg Gutfeld‘s show, he joked about the swift conclusion to the phone call, saying, “That wasn’t my fault, Donald Trump.”

After being cut off by Fox News, Trump called up Newsmax to continue his rant.