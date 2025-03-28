Sofia Pernas returns to Tracker in the March 30 episode, and TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek makes one thing clear: We need more of Billie and Reenie together!

Fiona Rene‘s character visits Billie in a women’s prison in this clip from “The Grey Goose,” amidst the rewardist doing a favor for Colter (Justin Hartley, Pernas’ husband). She’s infiltrating the prison to gain access to critical information that would help track down an escaped prisoner and her hostage.

“You’re telling me he can’t be bothered to show up?” Billie asks upon seeing that the lawyer is the one waiting for her. Reenie explains that he doesn’t want to blow her cover, but Billie doesn’t seem to buy that as a valid excuse.

“No one bats an eye at a lawyer visiting her client,” Reenie points out, but Billie is quick to correct her with, “Temporary client. No offense, but I’m not the biggest fan of lawyers.” That’s not news to Reenie.

“No one is until they need one. Look, the warden has one guard in critical condition, another one taken hostage, and a missing fugitive. He can’t afford a single misstep. The only reason why he even agreed to do this is because of Detective Brock’s niece. So let’s just let’s lay some ground rules,” she says. (Diana Maria Riva returns as Detective Helen Brock, after previously appearing in a Season 1 episode.)

Billie knows why she’s there, but Reenie corrects her that she’s talking about the job, not the rules. Watch the full sneak peek above for more.

“Something really big happens between them. He calls on a favor. She doesn’t remember owing him any favors, so he has to remind her. And then she comes in and delivers and she does exactly what he asked for,” Hartley previewed this episode for us in February. “And then by the end, he realizes that maybe he asked for too much. And they have this really great moment that is just honest and pure and raw, and you find out a little bit more about their relationship and not necessarily what exactly happened, but that something big happened and that it was sort of unfortunate and now, are they going to rebuild? There’s a lot of feelings there and a lot of emotion there.”

Tracker, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS