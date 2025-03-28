‘Beyond the Gates’ Ratings: How Is New Soap Outperforming ‘General Hospital’?

Beyond the Gates has attracted a wide audience in its first weeks on-air on CBS. The series is the first new soap opera to debut on network television in 25 years, and it’s one of the only Black daytime soaps. With Tamara Tunie and Clifton Davis at the helm, it boasts a star-studded cast list, and it has a certified soap vet leading the team with Michele Val Jean (an award-winning writer for The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital) as creator, executive producer, and showrunner. So, how’s Beyond the Gates doing, rating-wise? The numbers are out.

Beyond the Gates debuted on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 2/1c on CBS. It’s hard for any new show to find its audience upon a series premiere, but Beyond the Gates is proving there was sizable interest in a show like this from daytime fans. The Young and the Restless (CBS), The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS), General Hospital (ABC), and Beyond the Gates (CBS) are the four main soaps airing weekly. The latter two are often airing at the same time on weekdays (around 2/1c on ABC and CBS, respectively). According to viewership data for the week of March 3 through 7, 2025 (via Soap Opera Network), Beyond the Gates and General Hospital are neck-and-neck in viewership week after week.

General Hospital had slightly higher viewership than Beyond the Gates the week of March 3 through 7. GH raked in 1,882,000 for the week (up 30,000 from the week prior, but down 286,000 from the same week last year), while BTG got 1.74 million (down 70,000 from the week prior, last year’s numbers N/A). BTG, however, maintained its higher ranking among key demos. GH had an uptick in those ratings, while BTG‘s stayed the same since the previous week, but GH still ranks lower than BTG in these ratings.

BTG beat GH in the women 18 to 49 demo with 0.24 share, whereas GH has a 0.21 share in the same demo for the week of March 3 through 7. That 0.21 was still an increase of .02 for GH, indicating that it’s catching up to its new competitor in this demo. The numbers are similar in the key demo of women 25 to 54. BTG stayed at 0.39 in its second week on-air with this demo. GH increased by .05, from 0.28 to 0.33.

Y&R remains the most-watched and highest-rated among weekly daytime viewers, with its March 3 through 7 week bringing in 3,033,000 total viewers, a 0.29 rating in the women 18 to 49 demo, and 0.49 rating in the women 25 to 54 demo. B&B is in second with 2,617,000 total viewers, 0.27 rating for women 18 to 49, and 0.44 for women 25 to 54 that week.

Overall, daytime’s newest soap has made a strong impression in its first two weeks, a good sign for all fans of the drama.

Beyond the Gates, Weekdays, 2/1c, CBS