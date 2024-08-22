The next doctor on television who refuses to give up on patients is Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto), and a great example of that can be seen in TV Insider’s exclusive promo.

Brilliant Minds, which premieres on NBC on Monday, September 23 at 10/9c, is inspired by the extraordinary true story of world-famous author and physician Oliver Sacks. The series follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier—the human mind—while grappling with their own relationships and mental health. Our new video offers a look at some of their patients. Plus, check out our exclusive poster:

“Society fears those who are different, but not me,” Dr. Wolf’s voiceover plays over the promo. “Too many doctors treat symptoms, not people. The key is to connect.”

He’s hoping to do just that with a mysterious patient, John Doe, seen for the first time in this promo. Dr. Wolf and his team of interns will come to care for this patient deeply during the season, and as that story plays out, he’ll change the doctors in ways they couldn’t have imagined.

“I don’t think this man is in a coma. He’s in there,” Dr. Wolf realizes. “If you can hear me, look up.” Watch the full promo above for more.

“Oliver Sacks dedicated his life to de-stigmatizing mental illness,” executive producer Michael Grassi previously told us. “And what I love about our show is we’re taking things that have often been in the dark and we’re weaving them into the daily fabric of our characters’ lives. I think as a society we’ve come a long way with mental health and we’re talking about it in a way that we haven’t before, but we still have a long way to go.”

In addition to Quinto, the cast includes Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, and Donna Murphy.

Brilliant Minds, Series Premiere, Monday, September 23, 10/9c, NBC