‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Go Wild as James Holzhauer Hangs Out With Andrew He

Game show legend James Holzhauer just can’t stop bumping into fellow Jeopardy! contestants in the wild.

On Monday, August 19, Holzhauer took to X (formerly Twitter), where he shared a photo of himself alongside 2022 Tournament of Champions runner-up Andrew He.

“HOW DOES THIS KEEP HAPPENING,” Holzhauer captioned the post, which saw the pair smiling for the camera at what appears to be the Japanese “fast-steak” restaurant Pepper Lunch.

Last month, Holzhauer randomly bumped into Jeopardy! fan favorite and his fellow Jeopardy! Masters opponent Mattea Roach. “OMG YOU GUYS I JUST MET A JEOPARDY LEGEND,” the self-confessed game show super-villain captioned his post with Roach.

Once again, fans went wild for the Jeopardy! meet up.

HOW DOES THIS KEEP HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/EcXR0YvJNy — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) August 19, 2024

“Andrew!!! One of my favorites,” wrote one commenter.

“Wanna chill with you bad boys,” said another.

Another wrote, “HE is Him.”

“Love Jeopardy James! I actually stopped watching after you left. I found you so entertaining and then it got so boring to me once you left,” added another fan.

He first appeared on Jeopardy! Season 38, where he won five consecutive games and bagged almost $160,000. The software developer went on to compete in the 2022 TOC, where he made it to the final alongside eventual winner Amy Schneider and second runner-up Sam Buttrey.

Following his success in the TOC, He qualified for the first Masters tournament, where he faced off against the likes of Holzhauer and Roach. He actually started out well in the tournament, standing second in the points table after the quarter-finals. However, he was eliminated in the semi-finals, losing to Holzhauer twice.

Holzhauer ended up winning the first edition of Masters in dominant fashion and returned to defend his crown in Season 2 earlier this year. However, while Holzhauer made it to the finals once again, he was beaten by Yogesh Raut and Victoria Groce, the latter becoming the new Masters champion.

During the airing of Masters Season 1, Holzhauer playfully trolled He ahead of the semi-finals by putting up a poll asking fans, “Who’s taking home the Trebek Trophy?” Holzhauer listed himself, Roach, and Matt Amodio in the options, but instead of Andrew, he wrote “other.”