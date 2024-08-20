Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

America’s Got Talent‘s latest season is filled with incredible acts, among which includes Biko’s Manna, a trio of young siblings who have wowed judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the act that is moving audiences with their angelic voices.

Meet the Biko’s Manna Siblings

Biko’s Manna is made up of three siblings, Biko, Manna, and Mfundo Nhlangothi. Together, they cover your favorite songs much to the delight of audiences around the world. Biko is the oldest at 17, Manna is the second oldest at 14, and Mfundo is the youngest at 9.

The South African Roots of Biko’s Manna

The siblings hail from Johannesburg, South Africa, and are the children of musicians and singers, which has inspired their own journey in music.

Biko’s Manna Has Been on TV Before

In October 2023, Biko’s Manna were guests on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they sang alongside host Jennifer Hudson to onlooking tourists. They delivered a rendition of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me,” which you can check out, above.

Biko’s Manna Are Fans of…

The kids are fans of English singer-songwriter Jacob Collier, which was revealed during their visit on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Moments after telling Hudson about their enjoyment of Collier’s songs, the host revealed a personalized message to Biko’s Manna from Collier for a sweet heartwarming moment.

Biko’s Manna Has Quite a Following

Across social media, Biko’s Manna has 2.3 million followers on Instagram, 1.9 followers on TikTok, 314K subscribers on YouTube, and 777K followers on Facebook. In other words, their reach is far and wide.

Will it be enough to win them the top prize for America’s Got Talent Season 19? Only time will tell. Let us know your thoughts on the talented trio in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more from Biko’s Manna.

