Married couple and Dancing With the Stars pros Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy and Val Chmerkovskiy have four mirror ball awards between them. However, the two might be adding a pair of Primetime Emmys to their crowded mantel at this year’s Creative Arts ceremony. The two are nominated for “Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming” for the Len Goodman tribute waltz, set to one of the late judge’s favorite tunes, “Moon River.”

TV Insider chatted with Johnson Chmerkovskiy about why the routine was so special and how it came about to have eight of the dance competition reality program’s veteran pros return for it. Johnson Chmerkovskiy also weighs in on if she’s going to return to the ballroom next month for the show’s 33rd season.

The tribute dance to Len Goodman last year was magnificent, emotional, and memorable.

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy: That was all for Len.

What did it mean to be nominated for choreographing this particular dance?

We loved the piece itself, and we loved [finding out we were nominated]. We were actually here in Chicago and at a park with our son [Rome] when we learned about the nomination. [Val and I] saw our names, and we just looked at each other. It was a dream come true. There are few moments I’ve had in life where I felt that way. It was so nice to be recognized and to be included with the other choreographers in that category as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy (@jennajohnson)

You have the respect of the judges on the show, the show’s fans, and the people who see your show, SAVOR After Hours, but this must be satisfying on another level.

It is different, and it’s also very special.

How did it come about that you and Val were tasked with choreographing the tribute?

We were asked by production. At the beginning of the season, [producers] explained that they wanted to do a tribute to Len since he’d passed away the previous year. We were so honored that they asked us. We wanted to make sure that we had enough time to allocate to this. We understood how big this moment was for the show and for each and every one of the dancers. We asked ourselves, “How do we thank Len because he’s someone who has given not only our show but the dance world so much?”

The return of eight OG pros – Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Kym Johnson-Herjavec, Louis van Amstel, Edyta Śliwińska, Tony Dovolani, Anna Trebunskaya, Karina Smirnoff, and Mark Ballas – added immensely to the emotional impact. How did it come about to include them?

The show’s producers said, “You know, we really think it’d be very special if we asked some of the original pros to be in this piece.” Val and I agreed it would be magical, and I think it helped showcase just how many generations and eras Len was a part of and how many dancers he had inspired and made an impact on. Having them all there was special and, I think, a treat for the audience, too.

Why did you select “Moon River” as the song for the waltz that honored Len?

It was [DWTS judge] Derek Hough who chose that piece of music. We knew we wanted to do something elegant and traditional. We thought that song was perfect.

The tribute ended with a recording of Len’s voice saying, “All good things have to come to an end.” There were close-ups of the pro dancers. Then, judges Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba reached over Len’s empty seat at the table and embraced each other. It had all the feels.

From what I understand, [Carrie Ann and Bruno] hadn’t yet seen the dance. We usually get a few takes for [pre-taped] numbers, but it was very important for Conrad Green, our executive producer, that it be done in one take. I was very nervous about this because of all the different moving parts. I wanted to make sure that we got it perfect and that everything was perfect. I’m so glad we did it in one take because that’s all it needed to be. All of us were tearing up at the end, crying.

What memories do you have of Len?

My memories are that he was very strict and he was very firm. I also remember the season where I danced with JoJo [Siwa]. When we were in the finals, Len was assigned to work with us. He wanted us to redo a dance that we’d done earlier in the season. Len came in with notes on how we could enhance our Argentine tango. He felt that our first one didn’t have enough “Argentine” in it. He wanted it to be more intimate and sharper. I remember him coming into the rehearsal. He got straight to the point.

Len was giving us tidbits and advice. Then, he just started dancing around the room as he showed us what he wanted. It was the first time I had ever seen him move quite like that. There was this joy, and he had a smile on his face. Len was so into it. JoJo and I were speechless. He simply did not stop moving around the floor, doing swivels, and everything. I will never forget that moment we shared. It was really special.

Your category will be given out at the Creative Arts ceremony in September. There’s still time for academy members to vote!

Yes. We are beyond excited, and we are really just trying to be present in this moment. Again, it’s a dream come true. We can’t wait.

Do you know yet if you’re coming back to the show for Season 33?

I don’t, but I love that. Not knowing keeps me more motivated. It keeps me focused and encouraged to better myself and get prepared no matter what. Hopefully, Val and I will both hear very soon about the upcoming season. It’s coming up very quickly. Fingers crossed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Rome, your and Val’s son, is growing up so fast as we can see on Instagram. How’s motherhood?

It’s amazing, and it’s fun sharing because I feel like people only know a side of me as a performer where I may come off really intense. I love sharing our life on social media. It’s like a little journey, a picture book journal of our family. This summer, Rome has changed so much. He’s evolving and learning. He’s saying words, running around, and climbing. There’s nothing like seeing life through your child’s eyes. It can be exhausting, but it’s so beautiful. It’s so worth it.

76th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8, FXX

Dancing With the Stars, Season 33, Tuesday, September 17, ABC