Will There Be a ‘Monsieur Spade’ Season 2? Tom Fontana Gives Update

Monsieur Spade is one of a collection of AMC shows now available to stream on Netflix as part of a one-year licensing deal between the network and the streamer — a deal that’s become somewhat of a tradition ever since Breaking Bad surged in popularity once it became available on Netflix.

The Clive Owen-led noir drama offers a new story in the infamous onscreen life of Sam Spade, the detective made famous in Dashiell Hammett’s books and in Humphrey Bogart‘s performance in The Maltese Falcon. It’s a gorgeously rendered gumshoe mystery that shows a new side of the character.

Set in the south of France in the 1963, Spade is a man in relatively peaceful retirement who’s living quietly after the death of his wife, whom he met in France while tasked with seeing to the safe passage of a young girl named Teresa (the elder version played by Cara Bossom). Years later, his wife is dead but Spade sticks around and keeps an eye on Teresa, who’s living at a local convent. The rumored return of an old adversary, and the gruesome murder of the nuns, causes a disturbance in the town and makes the 60-year-old detective come out of retirement — fedora and trench coat and all.

Monsieur Spade aired its six episodes from January 10-18, 2024 on AMC, AMC+, and Acorn TV. It was billed as a limited series, but Owen has been vocal about his and the creative team’s interest in making more seasons (that team includes The Queen’s Gambit creator Scott Frank, Homicide: Life on the Street executive producer Tom Fontana, and Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson.

“We’ve talked about the possibility of doing more,” Owen told TV Insider ahead of the series premiere. “We’ve come up with some very cool ideas about where to take it, but we’ll see how this goes and then Scott and I will talk. But yeah, there are some exciting things being talked about.”

Fontana gave us an update in a new interview with TV Insider about Homicide: Life on the Street, which made its long-awaited streaming debut on August 19 on Peacock.

“That’s a good question. You’d have to ask AMC’s Dan McDermott,” he said when asked if it could return. “We are having conversations but they’re moving at a glacial pace.”

Monsieur Spade, Streaming Now, AMC+, Netflix