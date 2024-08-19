‘All Creatures Great and Small’: Tristan Returns in First Photos From Season 5

All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 is on the way! The PBS Masterpiece series will officially return next year, the network announced on August 19, and fans get their first look at the cast in the new season in fresh batch of photos.

The remake of the beloved 1970s series has received praise across its four seasons. The show follows James Herriot’s adventures as a veterinarian in the 1930s Yorkshire Dales, stories made famous in his six-book series. Nicholas Ralph stars as the veterinarian who “became renowned for his inspiring humor, compassion for his animal patients, and love of life,” PBS describes of the show.

The heartwarming and picturesque series premiered in 2020 and was renewed for Seasons 5 and 6 in February 2024. Ralph, Callum Woodhouse, Samuel West, and more All Creatures Great and Small stars are featured in the Season 5 photos revealed on August 19 (see below), marking Woodhouse’s return to the series as Tristan, who was absent from Season 4.

When is All Creatures Great and Small coming back?

All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 will premiere in early 2025, according to PBS.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 cast

The All Creatures Great and Small Ensemble features a talented ensemble, seen above. The characters above, from left to right: Hannah Herriot (Gabriel Quigley), James Herriot Sr (Drew Cain), Jenny Alderson (Imogen Clawson), Richard Alderson (Tony Pitts), Helen Herriot (Rachel Shenton), Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse), James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West), Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley), Vicar (Mark Chatterton).

As you can see in the photo, James and Helen’s new baby (born last season) is front and center. Here are the other new photos from Season 5.

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon

What is All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 about?

As previously announced, Season 5 will see country vet James Herriot happily married to Helen Herriot. West plays James’ mercurial mentor, Siegfried, with Woodhouse as mischievous brother Tristan. Woodhouse was absent from Season 4 but will make his return as Tristan later on in Season 5. The character returns after having served in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps. He’s seen with his new military look above with brother Siegfried.

Additionally, James Anthony-Rose also reappears as Richard Carmody. Also returning is Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey, and her pampered Pekingese Tricki.

Is there an All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 trailer?

There’s no footage from the new season just yet, but with a premiere date window and photos released, a trailer isn’t too far away.

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 5 Premiere, 2025, PBS