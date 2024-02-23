‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Renewed for Seasons 5 & 6

Masterpiece has just announced the supersized renewal of the hit PBS series All Creatures Great and Small for Seasons 5 and 6.

Adapted from the cherished collection of stories by best-selling author James Herriot, the series will return with two more seasons of six episodes each, plus Christmas Specials for both seasons.

In Season 5, Nicholas Ralph returns to portray country vet James Herriot, now happily wedded to Helen Herriot (Rachel Shenton). Samuel West is back as James’ unpredictable mentor, Siegfried Farnon, and Callum Woodhouse will reprise his role as Siegfried’s brother Tristan, who makes a comeback later in the season after serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps. Additionally, Anna Madeley stars as Mrs. Hall, the matriarch of Skeldale House. Patricia Hodge also returns as the eccentric Mrs. Pumphrey, along with her Pekingese Tricki, played by Derek the dog. Viewers will also see James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody.

On the double series order, Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount+, said: “We’re so pleased that All Creatures Great and Small will be returning to Channel 5 for two more series. The show has captured the hearts of our audiences, and we are committed to bringing even more of James Herriot’s unforgettable stories to our viewers. We can’t wait to share this next chapter.”

The upcoming seasons will tell more of Herriot’s stories following the Skeldale Family as well as a vibrant ensemble of farmers, animals, and townsfolk in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s. Filming for seasons 5 and 6 will take place on location in Yorkshire.

All Creatures Great and Small is a Playground production for Channel 5 and Masterpiece with All3Media International. The recently concluded Season 4 aired its final episode on Masterpiece on February 18, 2024.

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 5 & 6 Premiere, TBA, PBS