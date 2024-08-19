Stephen Colbert Transforms into Hot Dog Vendor Donny Franks at DNC

Stephen Colbert has reprised his alter ego, Donny Franks, for the Democratic National Convention, which officially kicks off today, Monday, August 19, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Franks is an enthusiastic hot dog vendor, who Colbert first played in a 2016 sketch on The Late Show. Donned in a shaggy brown wig, goatee, sunglasses, and a Chicago Bulls baseball cap, Franks took to the site of the DNC on Sunday, August 18, where he surprised the various political figures preparing for this week’s event.

In the photos from the event, Colbert’s character is seen handing out hot dogs, hot dog water, and t-shirts to the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Chair of the Democratic National Committee Jamie Harrison.

The t-shirts featured slogans supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid to become the first-ever female president. One shirt included a picture of Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, with the slogan, “Do Dougs, Not Drugs.”

Another shirt featured a photo of Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and the catchphrase, “Ballz to the Walz.”

Colbert’s Donny Franks first appeared on The Late Show in September 2016 when he went undercover and sold hot dogs at a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field. In the clip, he’s seen handing out weiners to fans and Cubs players before getting let go by former Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

This week, Colbert will be taping The Late Show live at Chicago’s Auditorium Theater to cover the DNC. He will be joined on Monday’s show by former First Lady Hillary Clinton and Veep alum Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Other guests set to appear on the late-night show this week include House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and Chance the Rapper.

Thursday’s guests have yet to be announced.

Colbert announced the upcoming Chicago shows back in April, saying in a statement, “I am very excited to broadcast from the beautiful Auditorium. I started my career in Chicago… let’s see if I can end it there.”

The late-night host covered the Republican National Convention from the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City.