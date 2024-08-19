‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ Now Streaming, Binge Bonanza on Netflix, Democratic National Convention in Chicago, ‘Anonymous’ Game Play
One of the most requested titles for streaming, NBC’s Homicide: Life on the Street, finally makes its digital debut on Peacock. AMC Networks is making more than a dozen of its buzzworthy series available for streaming on Netflix. News networks begin coverage of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, with CBS’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert going live from the Windy City. USA Network’s reality competition The Anonymous features a Digital Anonymous Network Interface (DANI) on which players can scheme to get their rivals eliminated.
Homicide: Life on the Street
For years, this acclaimed and unsparingly realistic police drama set in Baltimore (which aired on NBC from 1993-1999 with a 2000 movie finale) has been among the most requested titles still missing from the streaming universe. At last, all seven seasons of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series are available for binge-watching, featuring a brilliant cast led by Andre Braugher, Kyle Secor, Ned Beatty, Richard Belzer, Yaphet Kotto, Clark Johnson, Melissa Leo, Jon Polito and Daniel Baldwin. The Season 1 episode “Three Men and Adena,” set entirely within an interrogation room after the murder of an 11-year-old girl, is often cited as one of the greatest hours of TV ever produced, winning a writing Emmy for executive producer Tom Fontana.
Interview With the Vampire
AMC on Netflix: Ever since AMC’s Breaking Bad saw its fortunes and ratings rise once earlier seasons got exposure on the streaming giant, the so-called “Netflix effect” has led networks to license some of their more deserving fare to Netflix for a boost. Which explains why AMC Networks is sharing 13 of its top titles in a stunning drop of product in a deal that extends for 12 months. The curated list, which will include AMC branding, includes the first seasons of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches, eight seasons of Fear the Walking Dead, four seasons of Preacher, three seasons of A Discovery of Witches and Into the Badlands, two each of Dark Winds, Gangs of London and Kevin Can F**k Himself, and the first seasons of Monsieur Spade, That Dirty Black Bag, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and the Arctic season of The Terror.
In related news, four seasons of Lifetime’s addictive dark satire of the reality-TV world, UnREAL, begins streaming on Netflix.
The Anonymous
Only trolls need apply to this reality competition, billed as “a game of strategy and deceit,” which weds the claustrophobia of the Big Brother house to the duplicitousness of shows like The Traitors. The gimmick of The Anonymous is DANI, a Digital Anonymous Network Interface in whose domain the 12 contestants live, and to whom they unload their harshest takes on their rivals while hiding behind anonymous handles. Throwing shade in hopes of getting others eliminated is the path to a $100,000 prize. The series launches with three consecutive episodes, simulcast on Bravo and Syfy, with episodes repeated through the week on USA in prime time.
Democratic National Convention (8 pm/ET, PBS; 10 pm/ET, ABC, CBS and NBC): News channels will go wall-to-wall as delegates gather in Chicago for the political rally supporting Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. PBS begins its prime-time coverage at 8 pm/ET, with the major broadcast networks following suit at 10/9c, when President Biden is expected to take center stage. In late night, CBS’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert (11:35/10:35c) hits the road for the first time to broadcast from Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre through Thursday. And Fox News Channel’s Gutfeld! (11 pm/10c) goes live from its New York studios each night.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- Dragnet (8 am/ET and 6 pm/ET, FETV): The Jack Webb classic joins Adam-12 and Emergency! on the nostalgic channel’s lineup.
- The Bachelorette (8/7c, ABC): Jenn racks up the frequent-flier miles as she travels to the hometowns and meets the families of her four remaining suitors: Devin, Jeremy, Jonathan and Marcus. Sadly, one’s got to go.
- Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life (9/8c, A&E): The docuseries continues with disturbing accounts of the fatal 2017 hazing of Penn State freshman pledge Tim Piazza, and the 2007 cocaine overdose of sorority pledge Jenny Poliakoff at San Diego State University, which led to a massive drug sting on campus.
- Love Island USA (streaming on Peacock): Ariana Madix hosts a Season 6 reunion special, with winners, other couples and bombshells reliving their most memorable moments in the villa.
- Under the Vines (streaming on Acorn TV): The romantic dramedy set at a New Zealand winery begins its third season with stepcousin proprietors Daisy (Rebecca Gibney) and Louis (Charles Edwards) trying to find a way to send packing the unwanted interloper William (Mark Mitchinson), who claims he has title to half of Oakley Wines.