[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Orphan Black: Echoes Season 1 Episode 9 “Attracting Awful Things.”]

Another star from the original Orphan Black pops up in the latest Echoes episode: Evelyne Brochu, reprising her role as Delphine!

Felix (Jordan Gavaris) called after he learned that Kira (Keeley Hawes) made printouts of her late wife, Eleanor (Rya Kihlstedt, with Krysten Ritter a younger version, Lucy). The backstory is quickly laid out when Jules (Amanda Fix), a younger version whom Kira did not print out, asks how she’s connected: Delphine is her aunt. She’s the wife of Cosima (Tatiana Maslany), who is a clone like Kira’s mother Sarah (also Maslany). They’re now in their 60s (not 110, like Jules thinks). Delphine at first says that Cosima wanted to be there but is working, and so Delphine is here to help with the latest problems.

But later, Kira tells Delphine she knows that Cosima’s not there because she’s mad at her. Delphine allows that Cosima’s not thrilled but insists that’s not why she didn’t come. And Delphine can understand making mistakes out of scientific curiosity, given her history with Dr. Leekie (Matt Frewer), because there were things she wanted to know about evolution and genetics. She knows what it’s like to cross the line but that doesn’t determine your future, she stresses to Kira.

So since Cosima and Delphine now know, does Sarah? Kira had asked Felix not to tell her mom. But considering he spilled to Cosima and Delphine…

“I think we do think that Sarah probably has heard in the sense that we imagine them all to be somewhat in contact,” Echoes creator, showrunner, writer, and executive producer Anna Fishko tells TV Insider. “So I think we probably do imagine that Sarah at that point has heard—though Cosima would keep her confidence if she asked her to. But yes, I think we did imagine when we were originally talking about it that Sarah probably had heard.”

She enjoyed bringing back the character of Delphine to talk to Kira. “It was so sweet,” she says, “and I think it was this nice experience of having this older woman in your life who’s sort of been there and seen it all, who can listen to the things that you’ve done and understand them without judgment, who’s there for you, even though you feel like you’ve done something terrible. The fact that Delphine could really be there and still be supportive and still love her and try and help her I think felt very meaningful to Kira in that moment where she’s really kind of judging herself.”

